Camp Verde boys crush Sedona Red Rock, again

Camp Verde High boys basketball blitzed Sedona Red Rock to win their 11th straight.

The No. 7 Cowboys (18-3, 6-0 Central) beat the No. 19 Scorpions 77-39 at home. CV has also won 14 of their last 15 games.

Camp Verde beat the Scorpions 84-61 on Jan. 10 despite a slow start.

“I felt like we played a lot more complete; full game this time, than our first game with Sedona,” CV head coach Daniel Wall. “The kids were really mentally engaged, rotated well on our full court pressure, did a pretty good job in the half court as well. I’m just pleased with the effort and intensity that they brought (Friday) night.”

Camp Verde swept the regular season series against Sedona Red Rock in back to back seasons after they had lost seven straight to the Scorpions from 2015 to 2018.

“It’s great, we were just talking about three years ago, Sedona just drilled us,” Wall said. “They killed us, we just didn’t belong in the same gym, so it’s nice for the kids to see growth over the last three years. I will say Sedona didn’t shoot it as well a they can or have. They have some really nice players on that team and I hope they do a great job the rest of the way.”

Camp Verde held Sedona Red Rock to six points in the first and fourth quarters. CV led 25-6 after the first, 49-17 at the half and 63-33 after three, so they were able empty their bench with a few minutes left.

“It’s great,” Wall said. “We have five seniors and a lot of those young kids are going to have to step into big minutes and big roles next year, so any chances they get in varsity competition against good players, that’s great for them.”

Camp Verde had three scorers in double figures: senior shooting guard Jason Collier had 26, sophomore point guard Cristoph Castro 13 and sophomore guard/forward Chino Salas-Zorrilla 11.

Photo Gallery Camp Verde basketball sweeps Sedona Red Rock at home gallery 012420

Junior forward Mason Rayburn had 10 rebounds, senior center Coke Bast had eight rebounds and Salas-Zorrilla had seven assists and four steals. The Cowboys had 17 steals.

“Jason’s been great, Chino in the middle of the zone (Friday), the decisions he made on the catch were huge for us,” Wall said. “Coke got some big rebounds for us, Cristoph had a really tough game too, in the full court he was tough with his pressure, finished well going to the rim, Mason was really good defensively. I kinda talked about each kid (laughs), there was a lot of good stuff (Friday) night.”

The boys game started with trumpeter Lee Loughnane of the famous rock band Chicago playing the national anthem.

“I was just talking with their head coach and he mentioned that Lee was coming up to the game and that he was willing to play if we wanted him to,” Wall said. “I mean you don’t get the lead trumpet player of Chicago everyday in your gym, so that was awesome, an absolute blast for the kids and the fans.”

Last week the AIA announced that the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix will host the state semifinals and championship game for 2A. The Phoenix Suns played there from 1968 to 1992 and the Phoenix Mercury will play there in 2020.

“We were all really excited at the AD meeting when they brought that up,” said Wall, who is also Camp Verde’s athletic director. “It’s kind of a flashback from the past and that should be a really fun atmosphere and environment.”

UP NEXT

The Cowboys host No. 46 North Pointe Prep on Tuesday at 7 p.m.