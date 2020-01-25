Camp Verde girls hoops sweeps Sedona Red Rock

Once again Sedona Red Rock pushed Camp Verde High girls basketball and CV head coach Mark Showers is happy about it.

On Friday night the No. 1 Cowboys (20-2, 6-0 Central) beat No. 14 Sedona Red Rock 55-45 to win their 15th straight.

Although the Cowboys held Sedona Red Rock to two points in the second quarter, the Scorpions led 15-12 after the first quarter and after CV led 25-17 at the half, tied it up at 25-25.

“I thought both teams played extremely hard,” Showers said. “That’s what we come to expect when we play Sedona, since the kids know each other and (SRRHS head coach) Kirk (Westervelt) and I know each other. We know that we’re not going to have to do a whole lot to motivate the kids. In terms of the game itself, I appreciate how hard Sedona works because it works us and that’s good for both teams.”

Although they’ve played a couple top 10 teams during their win streak, the Cowboys have beaten every team besides Sedona Red Rock in blow out fashion since mid December. During their first match up in Sedona, the Scorpions led by as much as 18 before CV came back and won on Jan. 10.

“You can’t put a value on it,” Wall said. “It’s invaluable to have a team push you as hard as Sedona pushes us. And I tell you what, I don’t want to have to play that team in about two years, they’re gonna be tough.”

Friday night’s game continued the Scorpions’ renaissance under the first year SRRHS head coach Westervelt. Last season Camp Verde beat Sedona Red Rock 55-11 at home.

CV has now won four straight against their rivals after a six game losing streak from 2016 to 2018.

Photo Gallery Camp Verde basketball sweeps Sedona Red Rock at home gallery 012420

Senior center Jacy Finley led the way with 17 points, senior point guard Tanna Decker had 16 and senior point guard Amanda Lozanilla had 11.

“Tanna’s been our cornerstone, she’s our foundation, she makes things go offensively and Jacy has just been a terror in the post,” Showers said. “So those two offensively, defensively the entire group stepped up Amanda Lozanilla did a great job on number 11 (Friday) night and overall all the kids that were on the floor just took care of business defensively.”

SRRHS freshman guard Helen Westervelt led all scorers with 21 points.

Last week the AIA announced that the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix will host the state semifinals and championship game for 2A. The Phoenix Suns played there from 1968 to 1992 and the Phoenix Mercury will play there in 2020.

“I think it’s great,” Showers said. “We used to do that back in the old days, go to the Memorial Coliseum but it went into disrepair and they’re remodeling it for the WNBA and the AIA decided ‘hey, let’s get in on this’ because we wanted to take the state tournament back to the Phoenix Area instead of going to Prescott Valley and with the WNBA working to remodel Veteran’s Memorial, it worked out great for all of us.”

Last season snow forced rescheduling when the games were supposed to be in Prescott Valley and led to a situation where fans of Whiteriver Alchesay camped out overnight at Gilbert Highland’s parking lot when the location of the games was uncertain.

“After our crazy situation last year with the winter, it’s nice to be able to go to Phoenix and make sure that we play it on the dates that we want to play it and the weather’s not going to be a factor,” said Showers, the 2A member of the AIA Executive Board.

UP NEXT

The Cowboys host No. 41 North Pointe Prep on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.