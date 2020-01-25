Clarkdale to examine reclaimed water, utility possibilities along 89A

CLARKDALE — The Town of Clarkdale is going to make major infrastructure improvements — but will get more advice first.

At its Jan. 14 meeting, the Clarkdale Council unanimously agreed to spend about $58,000 in consulting fees for two studies: one on “commercial corridor” utility improvements along State Route 89A and another to examine possible reclaimed water uses.

The Council authorized Hazine to finalize and award an Engineering Service Agreement to Southwestern Environmental Consultants, Inc. for about $18,000, with an option to award additional services, plus an allowance cap of about $12,000, along with a separate engineering service agreement to Sunrise Engineering, Inc. at a town cost of $40,000, which includes $5,000 for allowances.

At its November strategic planning meeting, the Council, along with Director of Public Works Maher Hazine and other city staff, outlined major needs in these two utility areas. Hazine said feasibility is a separate issue from need, which the 89A study will place its focus.

“Council has directed me to look at the 89A corridor, as we proceed with promoting development there, and there are some spots where water and wastewater are not there,” Hazine said.

A recently commissioned survey study will provide Hazine with a detailed road map of what lines are in place, and which ones need installation or an upgrade.

“This is the next step — to put in place some Hazine said the plan will be to build some infrastructure, stopping at about the 60 percent completion mark until development plans for specific parcels are in place.

“Sixty percent completion allows us to create significant detail, while allowing for additional development and later tweaking to numbers later,” Hazine told the Council. “It’s really a relatively quick process to go from 60 percent to final, only spending that money once a vendor is in place.”

Water lines along the “north” side of 89A are sufficient, Hazine said, but there are some gaps along the “south” side, especially between Lisa Street and Mescal Spur, where an extension of about 3,400 linear feet appears to be needed.

“Whether that extension runs along the right-of-way or elsewhere, will be determined,” Hazine said. “But it would be accompanied by hydrants and other elements you would typically install at the time a line is put in.” Sunrise Engineering, Inc.’s reclaimed water feasibility study will focus on how to use the A-plus grade water that is released from the town’s Broadway Water Reclamation Facility.

Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Council is set to meet again, this time at 3 p.m. in Clarkdale Clubhouse Men’s Lounge. Several presentations are scheduled, including one from Finance Director Kathy Cwiok as an update on the food tax overcharge by the Arizona Department of Revenue, with no action scheduled for Tuesday.

Staff discovered that a sales tax on food for home consumption was being collected in conflict with the Town’s 2001 Ordinance. Town staff began trying to rectify this matter in May 2019. The ADOR acknowledged there was an administrative error on its part, having collected an excess food tax from Clarkdale residents — many of them making online purchases — since Sept. 1, 2013, and this collection continues today.