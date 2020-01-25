OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Jan. 25
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Continued growth for 15th RunSedona event

The 15th annual RunSedona races, set for Saturday, Feb. 1, are expected to draw more than 3,000 competitors to Sedona and about 6,000 visitors into the area. VVN file photo

The 15th annual RunSedona races, set for Saturday, Feb. 1, are expected to draw more than 3,000 competitors to Sedona and about 6,000 visitors into the area. VVN file photo

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: January 25, 2020 12:27 p.m.

SEDONA — One of the largest annual competitive running events in the Verde Valley is growing yet again in 2020.

Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism President/CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff said registration for the 15th annual RunSedona races is 10 percent ahead of last year’s numbers, when more than 3,000 competitors entered either the 5K, 10K or half-marathon races.

“Most people who are from anywhere but Sedona bring along at least one or two spectators, so that will bring more than 6,000 people to the city on Feb. 1,” Wesselhoff said.

After a decline in the number of entrants in the 26.2-mile event that was the signature of the Sedona Marathon for the first 13 years of the event, the word “marathon” was dropped last year, and the name “RunSedona” was adopted. The 13.1-mile half marathon is something more competitive runners in the Southwest are engaged in, Wesselhoff said.

Competitors are encouraged to use the shuttle bus from parking areas, which begins running at 6 a.m. The Posse The first start of the day — for the half-marathon — is set for 8 a.m.

Wesselhoff said she hopes those driving to the event take advantage of parking at the Cultural Park and at Sedona Red Rock High School. The start/finish line is along Navoti Drive between Bristlecone Pines Road and Foothills South Drive near the Sedona Medical Center in West Sedona.

 Wesselhoff said one important change this year is that T-shirts will only be given to race finishers, so not only will T-shirts not be available before the race on Feb. 1, but also won’t be available during Jan. 31 packet pickup and the pre-race expo at the Posse Grounds, either.

The Chamber director encourages everyone to bring their own water bottles and other re-usable gear, and as few disposable items as possible.

“We’re striving toward zero waste,” Wesselhoff said.

Wesselhoff said the Chamber encourages local planners to hold as many events as possible outside of the peak spring and summer tourism seasons. Still, she knows RunSedona is unique in terms of the venue, really, being most of the city, and it’s a big short-term adjustment for local residents.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and staying informed about what’s going on in their community,” she said.

More information and registration are available at sedonamarathon.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Sedona Marathon no more; event re-branded as RunSedona
Registration rates for Sedona Marathon go up Jan. 1
Sedona Marathon partners with potential 2012 Olympians
MARATHON: Elite Racer Jason Wolfe Wins Sedona Marathon
Sedona Marathon hits the road this weekend

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News