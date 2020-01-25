Cottonwood P&Z, Parks & Rec have full slates

COTTONWOOD - A pair of Cottonwood commissions are set to hold their monthly meetings early this week, and both have full agendas.



The Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission meets Monday, Jan. 27, 6 p.m., and the Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Commission meets 5 p.m. Tuesday, with both meetings in the city’s Council Chambers, 826 N. Main St. in Old Town Cottonwood.

At Monday’s Planning and Zoning meeting, the Commission will consider revoking a conditional agricultural land use permit. In July 2019, the Commission approved an extension for an agricultural project, headed up by Bernadette Selna, while at the same time encouraging her to keep the project moving swiftly and to be a good neighbor to the residents who live near it.

Adding a stipulation that all trash and flammable debris and other materials be removed from the site within 60 days, the Commission allowed another extension for Selna’s project, which sits on about 28 acres across a part of South Willard Street, stretching from South Airpark Road and backing up to homes along Agua Prieta.

The Commission approved the extension by a 6-1 vote, with Commissioner Thomas Narwid the lone dissenter.

Beaver Creek Development, Inc., owns the property, with Selna listed as its agent.

The Commission will also consider amendments to language in two zoning codes. One would create a provision to allow the keeping of livestock with a conditional use permit, subject to specific requirements. Another would create a section of code devoted to the requirements for placement of “Tiny Homes” within the city.

Also on the Commission’s agenda are conditional use permits for the Verde Valley Homeless Coalition to operate a day time drop-in center to provide job search services and guidance, as well as an emergency cold weather shelter and for Signs928 to exceed the square footage of signage allowed on the Northern Arizona Healthcare Medical Office Building.

The Commission will also review the Cottonwood General Plan and will make recommendations for annual report to City Council.

The Parks and Recreation Commission is set to welcome newly appointed Commissioner Kimberly Kelley. The board will hear a Parks, Recreation, Open Space, and Wayfinding Master Plan update, discuss the Center for Universal Light One Humanity Concert, hear an update on the tennis center resurfacing project.

Tuesday’s meeting will also include a presentation of the same 2019 Thunder Valley Rally final report that was made to the City Council in November. The Commission will also address the Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan and discuss recent and upcoming Parks and Recreation programs and special events.