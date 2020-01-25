House bill: School boards won’t be able to sue to stop elections

PHOENIX -

What is HB 2125? An amendment to Section 1 Title 1 Chapter 2 Article 4 of Arizona Revised Statutes, HB 2125 would add that “a school district or other district created by law with authority to impose any tax, fee, stamp or any assessment shall not maintain an action to prevent the enactment of any initiative or referendum measure allowed by law.” Members of any governing body, school district or other district with the authority to impose any tax, fee, stamp or other assessment “who vote to maintain an action to prevent the enactment of any initiative or referendum measure allowed by law are personally liable for the reasonable attorney fees and other costs of litigation incurred by persons who attempt to enact the initiative or referendum measure.” “This act applies retroactively to, from and after Dec. 31, 2015.”

An Arizona state representative has introduced legislation designed to make school districts think twice about filing lawsuits that ultimately keep measures out of the hands of voters.

HB 2125 would prevent a school district’s governing board from taking legal action if it believes “something is unlawful or unconstitutional,” Clarkdale-Jerome Superintendent Danny Brown said Friday.

Bob Thorpe, the state’s District 6 representative, said he sponsored the bill because “it’s unfair for government officials to use taxpayer dollars to sue citizens who are trying to bring an issue to the voters.”

“If government officials want to use the courts in this heavy-handed manner, they should be prohibited from using taxpayer dollars and be forced to use their own personal resources instead,” Thorpe said.

In an email Friday to the Verde Independent, Thorpe wrote that Andy Groseta and his Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools “have already had to spend over $70,000 defending their totally legal election efforts.”

Although Groseta did not confirm how much money his committee has spent in legal fees, the onetime Mingus Union School Board member said his committee “is pleased that HB 2125 has been introduced.”

Mingus Union contended in a July 2018 lawsuit that a petition effort to take consolidation with Cottonwood-Oak Creek to the voters was not valid because the petitions “contained language designed to confuse and mislead petition signers.”

In his Oct. 2018 stipulated judgment, Yavapai County Superior Court Judge David Mackey ordered that res judicata prevents the parties – which includes the plaintiffs and defendants – from litigating, “and plaintiffs shall not seek to litigate, issues in the future that have been raised or could have been raised in this pre-election case including but not limited to the constitutionality of Arizona Revised Statute 15-459 (B) (7), any alleged conflict between A.R.S. 15-459 (B) (7) and A.R.S. 15-448, the form of petition, and the petition’s language agreed upon by the parties and the court.”

Mackey did not render a financial settlement on the case. But HB 2125, should it become law, means Groseta and his pro-consolidation group would be able to retroactively seek restitution of court costs and other legal fees.

Should HB 2125 become law as it is written, “this act applies retroactively to, from and after Dec. 31, 2015.”

