Legally blind student has innate vision for video editing
Jordana Kozlowski studies advanced digital film at Mingus Union

Blind in one eye, 20/80 vision in the other eye, Mingus Union senior Jordana Kozlowski excels as a video editor in the school’s advanced digital film class. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: January 25, 2020 1:53 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Jordana Kozlowski has never seen out of her left eye. With 20/80 vision in her right eye, she’s legally blind.

But the 17-year-old senior at Mingus Union has an innate vision when it comes to editing video.

In December, Kozlowski was named Mingus Union’s career and technical education student of the month for her work in the school’s advanced digital film class.

Through Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education, Kozlowski first learned how to edit video two years ago at Mingus Union. She originally wanted to learn physical therapy.

“But this was so much more fun,” she said. “Seeing it all come together, making it how I want to make it.”

Hard-working, creative student

Her instructor at Mingus Union, Stan Bindell, said that Kozlowski’s eyes are “good enough that she can see a computer screen and do her work.”

In his nomination letter to Valley Academy, Bindell wrote that Kozlowski is an “amazing, hard-working and creative student who helps the digital film class complete videos because she has shown the best editing skills of the estimated 120 students so far in my program.”

“Jordana not only edits the videos from her group, but helps with videos from other groups,” Bindell wrote. “These are hands-on skills that prepare her for video editing tasks either in college or for an entry level job in video editing.

Not only does Kozlowski help her classmates, she also helps students in the beginning digital film class with their videos and questions about their equipment.

Vision

Kozlowski said she feels comfortable either behind or in front of the camera. She’s also learning photography, although she admits that she cannot see the camera screen so well.

Her tastes for film are sci-fi, easily defined subjects and strong color. But Kozlowski admits that she can’t watch movies the way she used to.

“You just notice certain things you wouldn’t have before,” Kozlowski said. Kozlowski also paints, but some of her favorite paintings are black and white.

Joy of completion

While Kozlowski develops her artistic vision, she is not positive which college she will attend. Bindell has encouraged Kozlowski to attend Scottsdale Community College, which he said “has one of the best film programs in the country.”

But Kozlowski is also considering Yavapai College, where she has already completed some courses, dual enrollment and otherwise.

Following her community college studies, Kozlowski said she would like to attend Northern Arizona University.

At Mingus Union, Kozlowski has learned how to do news broadcasting, skits and short films, in addition to editing. Bindell said that Kozlowski “completes more projects than anyone else.”

“She not only can complete projects, but they’re awesome in terms of editing,” Bindell said. “Video editing can be tedious. But you have the joy of completing something and saying ‘it’s all mine.’”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

