Letter: History rife with groups whose purpose is disarming the American citizen
Editor:
I would like to take exception to the letter from Bob Burke regarding the Second Amendment, in the January 15th edition.
He states that there is no political party, group, etc. that wants to take all our guns away.
Some time ago, a Democratic Congress Person stated on the House floor, with regard to gun control, “If I thought we had the votes, it’d be ‘Mr. and Mrs. America, turn em all in’.” Pretty unequivocal, don’t you think?
When the so-called Brady Bill passed, Sarah Brady, chair person on what was then called “Handgun Control, Inc.”, said, “This is an important first step.” Makes you ask, “step toward what?”
History is rife with groups whose avowed purpose is disarming the American citizen.
And one last thing -- before you bad-mouth the NRA, consider this. As a 25-year veteran law enforcement officer, I’m here to tell you that there are a number of people, myself included, who are alive today, thanks to the training I received from the NRA.
Rick E. Brenfleck
Camp Verde
