Letter: Not one shred of defense of president; only claims he was unjustly accused

Originally Published: January 25, 2020 12:40 p.m.

Editor:

Most of the time I can’t even read to the end of Mr. York’s articles because they are so ludicrous in nature.

If I heard that car “A” caused a tragic accident NOT car “B”, and then eye witnesses come forward to testify and make it a fact … then my need as a whistle blower is over.

I and others are really sick of hearing about the process that lead to impeachment of “Donald Trump”.

If you, Mr. York have evidence to contradict the facts then put them forward, otherwise shut up with all talking points.

The only ones repeating anything a million times is the President and the House and Senate Republicans.

I have not heard one shred of defense of the President, only complaints that he was unjustly accused. If so, than PROVE it, so we can all go on with our lives.

A.F.Moore

Cottonwood

