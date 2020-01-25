NAU track’s Tyler Day sets new American collegiate record in the men’s indoor 5K

ALLSTON, Mass. – Northern Arizona senior men’s long distance runner Tyler Day broke the American collegiate record in the Men’s 5K Race on Friday evening at the BU John Thomas Terrier Classic in Allston, Mass.

The Arizona native’s time of 13:16.95 set the record in a field that featured teammates Geordie Beamish, Luis Grijalva and Blaise Ferro; along with alumnus Matthew Robert Baxter. Day topped the previous record of 13:18.12 by Oregon Ducks alumnus Galen Rupp. He now owns the NAU and Big Sky Conference record as well.

“It wasn’t about the individual accomplishment, I run with the best guys in the nation,” Day said. “I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to race with my teammates.”

“I’m very happy for Tyler,” said Director of Cross Country and Track & Field Michael Smith. “This is a testament to his dedication to his process.”

Day now owns the No. 3 overall best time in indoor track & field. It is basically a guarantee that Day will qualify for NCAA Division I Indoor National Championships in the Men’s 5K.

“It’s a relieving feeling,” added Day. “To know I’ve basically qualified for that now let’s me ease into training for the 3K.”

Day is looking to qualify in both events and if Friday evening was any indication of what is to come it is likely that Day will line up as the favorite in the 5K.

Grijalva’s time of 13:29.74 was also a new personal record for the junior distance runner.

“Luis now has one of the top times in NAU history in that event as well so we are incredibly proud of him too,” added Smith.

NAU’s track & field program has had a hot start to the 2020 indoor season after two team meets, a national championship in the USATF Junior Men’s 8K by Corey Gorgas and now a new American collegiate record by Day.

The Lumberjacks will return to the Skydome on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 for the Mountain T’s Invitational. Follow @NAUTrackFieldXC on social media for all the latest updates on the ‘Jacks XC/TF program.