Obituary: William J. Babcock 1947-2019
William J. Babcock of Camp Verde, Arizona passed away September 24, 2019 in Sedona surrounded with love and comfort of his daughter and son-in-law.
He was born in Ionia, Michigan on December 13, 1947 to Clifford W. and Thelma Babcock.
He attended Ionia High School and the Army Training Program. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, Expert Badge (M-14, M-16) and the Good Conduct Medal.
William’s interests were classic cars, model airplanes and horses.
Our family has lost a great man, a Father, Uncle, Brother, Papa, Friend; a man of many things, honorable, loyal, funny, best dance moves in town, incredibly loving and caring just to name a few.
He has left his legacy here on this earth and it will live on in the hearts of everyone that ever had the pleasure of meeting and interacting with him. It is a great honor to be able to call him “Dad”.
William was preceded in death by his father and mother, Clifford and Thelma Babcock; sister, Patricia Dallas and brothers, Cliffton Babcock and Manly Nummer.
He is survived by son, Josh Babcock (Jenny) and daughter Jessica Oium (Patrick), both of Arizona; brother, Fred Babcock (Lori) of Michigan; sisters, Linda Moore, Janice Babcock, and Lorraine Speckin, all of Michigan and 5 grandchildren.
Please join us and share your stories of remembrance on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Prescott National Cemetery in Prescott, Arizona at 11:00 a.m. An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
