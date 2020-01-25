OFFERS
Sat, Jan. 25
Sports briefs: Mingus Union boys soccer bounces back with 2-1 win at Seton Catholic

Mingus junior Mitchell Cristman dribbles past a Prescott defender during the Marauders’ game on Wednesday. VVN/James Kelley

By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: January 25, 2020 2:51 p.m.

Led by a brace from junior forward Domanic Renik, Mingus Union boys snapped their three game winless steak with a road win.

The No. 26 Marauders (4-3-1, 0-1-1 Grand Canyon) beat No. 30 Chandler Seton Catholic Prep 2-1 on Friday night.

Renik opened the scoring, assisted by junior forward Mitchell Cristman. After the Sentinels drew level, Renik scored the game winner with an assist from junior forward Jason Quiroz.

Up next for the Marauders is a trip to No. 14 Bradshaw Mountain on Wednesday. Mingus Union’s next home game is Friday against No. 18 Coconino at 5 p.m..

Mingus girls basketball falls to Prescott

Mingus Union girls basketball lost a pair last week.

The No. 44 Marauders (0-16, 0-8 Grand Canyon) closed out the week with a 37-25 home defeat at the hands of No. 24 Prescott. On Tuesday the Marauders lost 40-29 at No. 22 Mohave.

Mingus Union’s next game is Tuesday against No. 19 Glendale Cactus at home at 7 p.m.

Marauder boys hoops loses to Prescott

Mingus Union boys basketball’s losing streak reached four games after they fell to Prescott on Friday night at home.

The No. 44 Marauders (4-18, 1-7 Grand Canyon) lost to 55-45 to No. 29 Prescott.

On Tuesday No. 34 Mohave avenged their loss to Mingus Union in Cottonwood, beating the Marauders 62-51 at home.

Mingus Union’s next game is Tuesday against No. 18 Glendale Cactus. Their next home game is Friday at 7 p.m. against No. 16 Bradshaw Mountain.

