Verde Valley scholars earn tuition-free transfers from Yavapai College to universities

CLARKDALE — For Celeena Johnson, Yavapai College’s dual enrollment program allowed her to be half-way through with her undergraduate studies before she graduated high school.

Johnson, a 2018 graduate of Camp Verde High School, is one of three Verde Valley-area residents named to Yavapai College’s 2020 All-Arizona Academic Team.

Each member of the college’s academic team receives a scholarship that includes tuition-waivers for degree programs at Arizona universities.

Academic team members are selected based on their academic performance and volunteer service at school and in their communities, according to a news release from Yavapai College.

Johnson’s enthusiasm ‘is contagious’

By choosing Yavapai College to meet her associate’s degree and university transfer goals, Johnson “once again strategized the best use of her time, money, and sense of place,” said Linda Buchanan, who works in Greater Verde Community Engagement at Yavapai College’s Verde Valley Campus in Clarkdale.

“She is a diligent, intelligent student, with an innate curiosity that drives her to ask, ‘What if, and what next?’” Buchanan said. “Her enthusiasm is contagious and her kind consideration of others is embedded in her approach to teamwork.”

Johnson, a member of the college’s honors program, plans to continue her studies at Northern Arizona University. And she’ll be able to do it debt-free.

“I have always heard about crippling debt from college and pursuing dreams,” Johnson said. “I am grateful that this isn’t the case for me.”

For the Lake Montezuma resident, Yavapai College “has provided me the perfect first step to continuing my education.”

“Every time I step foot on campus I am met by smiling faces,” Johnson said. “Yavapai has an atmosphere that lets someone grow and reminds them of home.”

An aspiring first-grade teacher and library program coordinator, Johnson graduated from Camp Verde High School with 36 college credits and a culinary arts certificate. She plans to graduate from Yavapai in spring 2020 with her Associate’s degree.

Servant leaders

Also members of the college’s 2020 All-Arizona Academic Team, Sedona residents Andre Etien and Ken Froessel are “deeply committed to their communities and their programs of study,” Buchanan said.

“Each of these men have an amazing body of servant leadership in their respective areas of commitment,” she said.

Originally from New York City, Etien wants to pursue a career as a hospitality consultant “because it’s simply who I am.”

“I enjoy making things happen and creating unforgettable experiences for people,” he said. “My dad’s experiences in the hospitality industry has always inspired me as well. The main reason why I want to become a hospitality consultant is to help create economic impact to communities that are typically overlooked.”

As a volunteer, Etien has helped Christ Center Wesleyan Church raise money that built a Christian church in India. He also helps conduct food drives and toy drives for the holidays, and helps with his church’s monthly luncheons by providing meals for fellowship.

Becoming a counselor feels ‘like a calling’

For Froessel, Yavapai College gave the 1979 high school graduate an opportunity to return to school. Yavapai’s online program allowed him to make frequent visits to his elderly mother in California, while keeping up with his studies.

Froessel, who lives in Sedona, has taken part in Yavapai’s Student Support Services Trio program. The program, he said, has “been a great benefit for me” as he is “circling back to an educational goal I started a long time ago in my early 20s, but never completed.”

“Although I love learning alongside younger students, it was certainly a relief to find other students my own age at the community college level,” said Froessel, whose goal is to earn a Master’s degree in social work and launch a career as a counselor.

“It fits my purpose of being truly helpful to others,” said Froessel, who also volunteers with a crisis team and with a homeless shelter. “I find this particular type of relationship as a counselor more long-term, but it is one that I see as quite sacred. I have often been told by friends I would make a good therapist. It feels more like a calling.”

Both Etien and Froessel plan to attend Northern Arizona University to continue their undergraduate studies.