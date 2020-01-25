‘Vintage Run’ has new name, new fun race

COTTONWOOD — One of the Verde Valley’s largest running events is being re-branded for 2020 — but the change is about more than simply finding ways to get attention and more runners.

The Vintage Run is the name of an April 18 event that has been known by two other names: the Verde Mingus Blowout and the Brian Mickelsen Memorial Run. The most recent name change, happening this year, is partly at the request of Mickelsen’s widow.

Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Specialist Jak Teel, one of the main coordinators of the Vintage Run, said that in 1992, the Verde Mingus Blowout was created as a way for Cottonwood to engage its citizens in a fun and healthy activity while highlighting the natural beauty of the local area. It was run as a successful 10K event by that name through 2007.

After City Manager Brian Mickelsen passed away unexpectedly in August 2007, the race was rebranded in his honor, with the addition of longer distances to pay homage to Mickelsen’s passion for running.

“Since then, the race has continued to evolve to meet the needs of our community,” Teel said. Teel said that after the 2019 race, city staff, feeling that it had captured the physical beauty of our area through races, we decided to enhance the event by incorporating the City of Cottonwood’s brand as “The Heart of Arizona’s Wine Country.”

The race was initially listed as an April 25 event, but has been moved up one weekend to avoid conflict with the 2020 Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival.

Teel said the race event team began to brainstorm some ideas about the race it would like to implement in the future. He said that’s when Lin Mickelsen, Brian’s widow, said that would be the best time to take his name off of the race.

“During these discussions, Mrs. Mickelsen had expressed her desire to begin to distance herself as well as the family’s name,” Teel said, “As they were all ready to move on with their lives and not feel tied to this event — physically and emotionally.”

Lin Mickelsen said checking with family simply meant running the idea of distancing itself past her two sons, Dane and Ty, who are now adults.

“One goal of having Brian’s name on the event was to bring awareness to Cottonwood, and that’s been accomplished,” she said. “So now we are graciously handing it off.”

Mickelsen said she loves the event and appreciates her late husband and family being honored for a decade, but it has been difficult each year to go through it, with the name being involved. She said she still supports the Vintage Run and is willing to help make it happen smoothly.

Teel said rebranding involved city staff, as well as other strategic partners, in coming up with a handful of names that were milled through and reduced to a smaller number. The City Leadership group then vetted the names, and that led to the selection of the name of “Cottonwood’s Vintage Run.”

The logo will include a figure of a runner and will resemble a wine label. The 2020 Vintage Run will include a half marathon, 10K, 5K and two-mile distances. There were 380 total participants in the four 2019 races.

Teel said the inclusion of more wine-industry emphasis will include a fun event. The “Half Corked 5K” involves runners carrying a full cup of water with them through along the Jail Trail, and however much water remains in each cup at the finish line, that’s how much “Finish Line Wine” each participant receives.

“The more in your cup, the better the fill-up,” Teel said regarding the 21-and-older, untimed fun run.

Teel said the scenery is a big part of the event’s appeal.

“Our three competitive runs feature the same breathtaking courses that have highlighted the beauty of Cottonwood and its surrounding areas since the inception of this race,” Teel said. “Whether you are here for a fast time, or here for a good time, Cottonwood’s Vintage Race has something for everyone.”

Teel said he will continue to consult with the Mickelsens about any aspect of the event that might impact a legacy.

“To pay respect to the family, we have continued to work closely with them through this process to ensure they were comfortable with our direction and how we would carry out this rebrand,” Teel said.