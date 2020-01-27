Highway busts includes 362-pound meth seizure

Friday, Jan. 24, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers in distant parts of the state made traffic stops that led to arrests and major drug seizures, according to a news release.

In Mohave County, a trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 15 just south of Littlefield. Cause was developed, according to the release, and a subsequent search revealed 362 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $4.1 million.

The driver and passenger, wife and husband, were identified as 52-year-old Julie Jeannie Mason of Burlington, Iowa, and 38-year-old Maurius Montez Mason of Peoria, Ill. They were arrested for possession of a dangerous drug and transportation of a dangerous drug. The suspects were booked into Mesquite, Nevada Police Detention.

The 362 pounds is the largest single meth seizure in AZDPS history.

During the course of the stop, the trooper requested a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputy to assist.

Earlier the same day, a trooper working in the Casa Grande area, in Pinal County, stopped a vehicle on Interstate 10, near McCartney Road.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, the trooper located 88 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of almost $1 million.

The driver, Roxana Juarez, 26, and passenger, Jesus Valenzuela, 22, both of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, were arrested for possession of a dangerous drug and were booked into the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Florence.