McTurk resigns from Mingus School Board

CAMP VERDE — Barely a year in to his term on the Mingus Union School Board, John McTurk has resigned due to health concerns.

In a Jan. 24 press release, Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter announced the opening on the Mingus Union School Board effective Jan. 23.

“We greatly appreciate the service that Mr. McTurk has provided to the school district and the community,” Carter stated.

McTurk, a graduate of Mingus Union High School, was appointed to the district’s governing board in January 2019. Mingus Union Superintendent Mike Westcott said that McTurk “put students and staff first and always has the best interests of MUHS in mind.”

“He asked great questions and pushed us to go beyond the status quo,” Westcott said.

Fellow Mingus Union School Board Member Carol Anne Teague said that McTurk is a “strong voice for what is good and right and best for our students.”

Anyone who is interested in replacing McTurk on the Mingus Union School Board should send a letter of interest and a resume to Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter, either by mail, hand delivery, fax or email.

Address is Tim Carter, Yavapai County School Superintendent, Yavapai County Education Service Agency, 2970 Centerpointe East, Prescott, AZ 86301; Fax 928-771-3329, or email to Tim.carter@yavapai.us.



Any interested candidate must be a registered voter within the school district, must be a citizen of the United States of America, must be at least 18 years of age, must possess their civil rights, and must have continually resided within the Mingus Union school district for at least one year immediately before taking office.

To be eligible for the position, neither the candidate nor spouse may be employed by the district, nor work for the district on a third-party contract.

Deadline for receipt of letters of interest is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Carter will interview finalists at Mingus Union High School District office on Monday, Feb. 24.

According to Carter’s office, the appointment should be announced by Wednesday, Feb. 26. The appointment will be valid, upon taking the oath of office, through Dec. 31, 2020.

This seat will also be up for election in the 2020 election cycle, for a new term, from Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2022.

Any questions, please call Carter at 928-925-6560 or email at Tim.carter@yavapai.us.

