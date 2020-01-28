OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Jan. 28
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Ann Metclay at The Muse Gallery’s 2nd Saturday

Ann Metlay will showcase her groundbreaking ceramic work and original beat poetry at The Muse Gallery’s 2nd Saturday event, 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.

Ann Metlay will showcase her groundbreaking ceramic work and original beat poetry at The Muse Gallery’s 2nd Saturday event, 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.

Originally Published: January 28, 2020 6:41 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — Join The Muse Gallery’s 2nd Saturday event from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.

Featured artist Ann Metlay will showcase her groundbreaking ceramic work and original beat poetry.

Metlay is a ceramicist and poet, deeply inspired by her home in the Verde Valley’s high Arizona desert.

A special education teacher for 40 years, Metlay started her artistic journey at age 70. From the moment her hands touched clay, she knew with certainty that she was on the right path.

Metlay sees each separate hunk of clay as an entity: with a story and an innate beauty. She seeks out unique ways to imbue them with their own shapes, textures and lines, to tell their story.

As a poet, she is keenly attuned to the individual sounds of words, their consonance and their assonance, often inscribing poetry into the clay as she works. For her, the creative process is a semi-spiritual act.

The Muse Gallery is at 735 N. Main St., Cottonwood. Email art@the-muse-gallery.com or call 928-364-0003 for more information.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Artist Ann Metlay featured at Clark Memorial Library
Local artist has two exhibits on display at Camp Verde Library
Pumphouse Poetry and Prose Project Honors Elizabeth Oakes
Adrift Assemblages at Jerome Art Walk July 7
Village Gallery features wood, word artist Metlay

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News