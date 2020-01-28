Ann Metclay at The Muse Gallery’s 2nd Saturday
COTTONWOOD — Join The Muse Gallery’s 2nd Saturday event from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
Featured artist Ann Metlay will showcase her groundbreaking ceramic work and original beat poetry.
Metlay is a ceramicist and poet, deeply inspired by her home in the Verde Valley’s high Arizona desert.
A special education teacher for 40 years, Metlay started her artistic journey at age 70. From the moment her hands touched clay, she knew with certainty that she was on the right path.
Metlay sees each separate hunk of clay as an entity: with a story and an innate beauty. She seeks out unique ways to imbue them with their own shapes, textures and lines, to tell their story.
As a poet, she is keenly attuned to the individual sounds of words, their consonance and their assonance, often inscribing poetry into the clay as she works. For her, the creative process is a semi-spiritual act.
The Muse Gallery is at 735 N. Main St., Cottonwood. Email art@the-muse-gallery.com or call 928-364-0003 for more information.
