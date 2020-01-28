Children’s imagination inspires new Red Rooster mural

COTTONWOOD -- There’s a new woman in Old Town. She arrived from the imagination of artist Isaac Nicholas Caruso and landed on the side of the Old Town Red Rooster Café.

The mural is one of 44 that Caruso is planning on painting in Arizona. He said he’ll then photograph them for illustrations in his children’s book.

Previously, the Red Rooster wall had a mural of a peaceful Western scene, but the paint flaked off and the mural could not be saved, explained Caruso.

The wall is easily apparent to motorists in Old Town driving on Main Street at the Pima Street intersection.

Caruso, who is originally from Phoenix but now lives in Tucson, painted the mural last week and finished on Friday.

The artist said he is traveling Arizona with his girlfriend and his dog as he paints the murals.

“I’m traveling to 44 different sites, Caruso said. “Every mural I do is a piece of the book.”

Jim Ariola, the owner of the Red Rooster Café, said he talked to several muralists and Issac jumped on it and said he could do it.

Caruso said Cottonwood was one of the first cities that he contacted for the project.

He had to do a heavy restoration of the wall before painting the new mural.

He said he will be using outdoor-grade spray paint and acrylics with a UV protective finish to get the bright colors in his murals.

Caruso uses brushes occasionally, but for the Cottonwood mural, he will use spray paint. “Spray paint is my main mode.”

Ariola said they have no current plans for the rest of the wall, which still has room for another mural. It depends on which artists approach the restaurant, he said.