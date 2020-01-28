Circle of Friends concert yields $6K donation to Meals on Wheels
Mount Hope Foods was happy to continue its Holiday Circle of Friends benefit concert tradition this past December under the new leadership of musicians and hosts Arvel Bird and Kimberly Kelley.
This year’s concert featured a diverse roster of performers from various traditions, including a guest appearance by the Verde Valley’s own John Ziegler, who has hosted the event for the last 27 years.
The audience donated more than $2,700 in community contributions, which was more than matched by Mount Hope Foods for a total of $6,000 donated to the Meals on Wheels program of the Cottonwood Senior Center.
Meals on Wheels provides over 60,000 meals annually directly to senior’s homes throughout the entire Verde Valley area. It will celebrate its 40th anniversary of community service this year. Mount Hope Foods will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year of helping people live healthier and happier lives.
