Cottonwood Library has new teen librarian

COTTONWOOD - The Cottonwood Library Teen Zone has nabbed a superhero-like figure as its new teen librarian.

Jan Marc Quinsumbing may not be dressed in a superhero outfit, but the graphic artist is known in the Verde Valley for his comic book artwork and numerous comic shows and expos.

Now the library has tabbed him as the teen librarian to work with and mentor youths from 11 to 18 years old in the well-lit safe area in the library known as the “safe zone.”

Quinsumbing said he may see up to 50 kids per day in the upstairs space that is separate from the rest of the library. The spacious room has huge windows, rows of books, round tables, games, a study room and Quinsunbing’s desk that serves as the check-in table.

Boys and girls come in and are greeted by Quinsumbing who says he tries to know everyone by name.

He said the afternoons are extremely busy once school lets out. They get a lot of children from the Cottonwood Community School and many home-school children come in to get out of the house and do research.

Quinsumbing said he expects everyone to be on their best behavior or they have to leave.

The Teen Zone is a place where kids can come study together or hang out after school, he said.

“We want it to be where you don’t have to go home right after school if there’s no one home,” he said. “At least come to the Teen Zone in the library where there is a learning environment.”

Quinsumbing is bringing his comic book experience to the zone with the Comic Book Club and Cartooning for Kids class, but has also scheduled a coding club, sign language class and will add other classes in the future.

Many times teens get left behind and have a hard time finding their place, explained Cottonwood Public Library Director Ryan Bigelow. Having someone specific to develop relationships with teens that help support them in whatever it may be, “arts, books, technology, life.”

“They know they have someone they can count on,” Begelow added.

One of the selling points of hiring Quinsunbing was that he worked with kids before, he’s a father himself and he’s invested in the community, the director said.

The library location right across from the Cottonwood Community School makes the Teen Zone a real advantage for students to capitalize on, Bigelow said, and it’s free. They also get students from other area schools, Quinsumbing said.

Quinsumbing said he doesn’t miss his desk job as a graphic artist at two area newspapers.

Now he is constantly up and talking to kids, manning his desk and running up and down the stairs.

The mission of the teen librarian is to keep the young library patrons “positively engaged,” and provide a safe space for kids to be in after school when there’s no one at home. “We want the library to be an option for them.”

“For the most part, honestly, they have been good,” he said of the kids. “I think they are getting to understand where I am coming from. What my expectation are.”