Cottonwood Library offers movie streaming service
The Cottonwood Library is now offering a movie-streaming service.
“It’s like Netflix, but it’s free,” explained Jan Marc Quinsumbing, Cottonwood Library specialist.
The site is free and it’s called kanopy.com. You just have to have a Cottonwood Library Card.
To apply for a library card you need to present a picture ID with your current Yavapai County address. The card also connects members to Yavapai Library Network, a network of 43 public, academic, K-12, and museum libraries spread across Yavapai County.
In the past, library patrons could check out books, DVD movies, music on CDs, books on tape, but now they won’t even have to go to the library to take advantage of one its benefits – streaming movies.
“It’s library-based. You have access to informational videos, documentaries, arts, regular movies, art movies, he said. There is a children’s entertainment section on the site.
Quinsumbing said patrons can sign up at the kanopy.com website and select the Cottonwood library on the site when they enter their library card number. It’s statistic’s based so it also helps the library, he said. The library does pay for the service, he added.
Quinsumbing said he found a John Waters movie on the site he had been seeking for five years.
“We’re trying to show people that we have all these things available, you just have to come in,” he said.
There are books meeting rooms, educational programming, computers, DVD movies to check out, and now stream, and kid events.
Patrons can go to kanopy to stream movies anytime for free with their library cards, he said.
“Get a library card and the world is yours,” Quinsumbing added.
Download the app or visit kanopy.com.
