Cottonwood moves forward with Sawmill Gardens annexation

COTTONWOOD —The City of Cottonwood has made plans to grow by 59 homes.

After a lengthy presentation last week about many aspects of what would change and what wouldn’t, the Cottonwood City Council voted unanimously to proceed with the annexation of Sawmill Gardens Patio Homes. The 59-home private community, located near the east end of Cottonwood Street, east of Cove Parkway, won’t see much of a change in daily life, but will have a couple of long-term economic advantages — and more of a voice in city affairs.

“This community is very well cared for, and I can’t see that changing,” City Manager Ron Corbin said. “There is little the city will have to change to accommodate them.”

The next step in the annexation process is for a blank petition and map of the proposed annexation area to be filed with the Yavapai County Recorder, which Cottonwood Community Development Director Scott Ellis said is expected to be filed by Feb. 5.

That filing begins a required 30-day waiting period before property owner signatures may be obtained. Arizona law requires that at least 50 percent, plus one, of the property owners, and owners representing more than 50 percent of the assessed value of the properties, agree to be annexed before a municipality can consider and approve an ordinance annexing the area.

The council must hold a public hearing on the proposed annexation within the final 10 days of the 30-day waiting period. Ellis said the tentative date for such a hearing for Sawmill Gardens would be Tuesday, March 3.

After March 6, petitions can be circulated. As soon as the petition signature requirement is met, city staff can begin drafting an annexation agreement and an infrastructure plan, and then the council can vote on a new ordinance to annex Sawmill Gardens.

The City of Cottonwood does not charge property taxes, so residents wouldn’t see a change to base tax rates, but would likely pay less on at least one item on their property taxes: a move from unincorporated Yavapai County to Cottonwood takes an area out of the Verde Valley Fire District and places it in the Cottonwood Fire Department zone, effective the next July 1 after the annexation date.

Only Cottonwood residents can vote in its elections, run for office, or serve in some board or commission roles.

In addition to fire department service, Cottonwood Police also take, from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, annexed residences. The neighborhood zoning wouldn’t change, except it would be a planned area development of the city, rather than of the county.

Sawmill Gardens would continue to have private roads throughout its small area; Cottonwood would take over, with Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approval, a small section of right-of-way from the county along Cottonwood Street.

Corbin said he believes Yavapai County staff plan to improve a culvert along Cottonwood Ditch, which Cottonwood Street crosses, prior to annexation.

Sawmill Gardens water is already provided by the city and its tiered-use rates, which has purchased several small water companies, including the one servicing this community.

All 59 units in Sawmill Gardens are on septic systems. None will be required to hook into city sewer, in the provision of the annexation agreement Ellis foresees, but residents would have the option to tie into city sewer at their own cost.

Special Projects Director Morgan Scott said there are sewer lines along Cottonwood Street, servicing an adjacent neighborhood, but there are currently no city sewer lines serving any of the Sawmill Gardens homes.

Ellis said there are not many rentals in the neighborhood. City staff will put together an information brochure for homeowners about annexation, to include rental tax policies.

Councilor Tosca Henry said she looked into purchasing a home in Sawmill Gardens before realizing the community wasn’t within city limits; she said many Cottonwood-area residents don’t realize many such nearby neighborhoods aren’t in the city.

Ellis said he wasn’t certain if there would be much sales tax generated by the annexation, but there would be a slight increase in Cottonwood’s state shared revenue.

Sawmill Gardens Homeowners Association President Randy Osborne spoke at the meeting, thanking city staff for holding an informational meeting on the subject late last year. He said a preliminary survey of owners — some of home live at least part-time out of the area — garnered 33 responses, with 30 being in favor Cottonwood annexation.

“We’re really excited about the possibility of being annexed by the city,” Osborne said.