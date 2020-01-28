Kristin Robertson new Camp Verde deputy

CAMP VERDE – Camp Verde’s newest law enforcement officer has seven years of experience protecting and serving Yavapai County’s residents.

Monday, Marshal Corey Rowley administered the oath of office to Kristin Robertson, who effectively replaces retired Commander Brian Armstrong at CVMO. Armstrong’s last day at the Marshal’s Office was Jan. 15.

Since November, Robertson has been a reserve with the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office. In that time, the new deputy has shown herself to be “very outgoing, personable and engaging,” Rowley said.

Still new to Camp Verde’s law enforcement agency, Robertson will go through 16 weeks as an FTO – Field Training Officer.

According to Rowley, the training is broken into four-week sessions, each with a different member of the department’s team.

Dep. Oscar Berrelez will be Robertson’s first trainer, Rowley said. While being on the job as a patrol officer, Robertson’s training will familiarize herself with Camp Verde, state law, as well as the department’s equipment, systems – all while handling scenarios all Camp Verde deputies face.

Once Robertson has completed her training, she will circle back to Berrelez to finish the training, Rowley said.

A 2008 graduate of Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy – NARTA – Robertson has also worked for the Cottonwood, Yavapai College, Yavapai-Apache and Clarkdale police departments since 2008.

Rowley said that Robertson will work her first shift on Jan. 29.