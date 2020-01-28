New board members for Friends of the Verde River

COTTONWOOD — Shelley Detwiller DiGiacomo and Thomasene Cardona have joined the Friends of the Verde River’s board of directors.

Cardona is an elected member of the Yavapai-Apache Nation’s Tribal Council. She is of Acoma, Yavapai and Apache descent, was raised in the Clarkdale community, and currently resides on the Yavapai-Apache reservation.

Thomasene brings her experience with tribal administration, energy efficiency, and legal and individual advocacy to Friends of the Verde River.

DiGiacomo is a partner in the Phoenix law firm DDP Legal. She assists her clients from start-up through exit, advising on a variety of business matters including commercial contracts, loan agreements, licensing agreements, supply and distribution agreements and the sale and acquisition of assets, securities and companies.

DiGiacomo has provided pro bono legal advice to Friends and brings her dedication to river issues to the Verde.

Visit verderiver.org for more information. Friends of the Verde River is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization that works collaboratively to restore habitat, sustain flows and promote community stewardship to support a healthy Verde River system.