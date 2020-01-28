No major injuries in 260 wreck
Southbound traffic blocked for one hour in Cottonwood on Tuesday
COTTONWOOD — A three-vehicle collision in the 1100 block of State Route 260 led to southbound traffic being blocked on for about one hour Tuesday morning, according to the Cottonwood Police Department.
At about 08:30 a.m. Tuesday, Cottonwood police officers and firefighters responded to a call about a collision, with heavy damage reported, in front of the Jack in the Box restaurant.
Although there was heavy damage to most of the vehicles involved all occupants denied transportation by ambulance to the hospital, police said.
The southbound lanes of State Route 260 were blocked, just north of the intersection at Fir Street, for about one hour, while vehicles and debris — including construction nails — were removed from the roadway.
Police said a 2012 Ford F-150 rear-ended a 2019 Toyota pickup, which was stopped at the 260 traffic signal at Fir Street. The collision pushed the Toyota to into another southbound lane and to strike the rear of a 2017 Volkswagen Gulf.
The driver of the F-150 was cited for failing to control the speed of their vehicle to avoid a collision. All three vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
