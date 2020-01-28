OFFERS
Tue, Jan. 28
Obituary: Kenneth ‘Hal’ Alexander

Kenneth ‘Hal’ Alexander

Kenneth ‘Hal’ Alexander

Originally Published: January 28, 2020 6:49 a.m.

Kenneth “Hal” Alexander was born November 13, 1948. Beloved husband, father, grand father, brother, uncle, passed away at the age of 71.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Louise and Dub Alexander and his older sister, Ginger Edwards.

Hal is survived by his wife, Debbie; daughter, Brandy (Kevin); three sons, Kenny (Lynn), Ricky (Joni) and Curt; his ten grandchildren; his brothers, Bill (Karen) and Virgil (Lois) and many nieces and nephews.

Hal was born in Globe Arizona and grew up in the Miami area. He loved the outdoors. He was always up to some kind of mischief. Everyone loved him and would just shake their heads and say “that Kenny Hal.”

He was honorably discharged from the Marines.

He worked many years in the copper mines before moving to the Cottonwood area. There he worked for Yavapai County. He was an amazing welder. He could look at a piece of metal, picture what he wanted it to be and make it happen. He took a stripped down truck and made it into one of the trucks the animal control officers use to this day.

Hal was active in the Boy Scouts and The Order of The Arrow for many years. The boys and other scoutmasters just loved him.

Hal was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed by all.

Information provided by survivors.

