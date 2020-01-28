Science meets magic at Mountain View Prep
COTTONWOOD — David Hagerman will perform his science-based magical wizardry at 9:15 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Mountain View Preparatory, 2939 E Del Rio Dr. in Cottonwood.
Hagerman travels the country to inspire children to pursue careers in math and science through his magic show, which is both entertaining and educational.
Hagerman’s shows create an eagerness for knowledge in the science, technology, engineering and math fields, known as STEM.
Performing a full-fledged science show that incorporates magical elements, Hagerman demonstrates visual science that stands on its own without the help and support of magic.
Aware that children’s attention is sparing and fleeting, Hagerman delves into the importance of entertainment for really piquing children’s interest.
Known as the world’s most secretive magician, Hagerman works hard to protect magic’s secrets as the rise of smart devices and Internet tears down the mysticism behind the performance.
For more information, visit schoolscienceassemblies.com.
