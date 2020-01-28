OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Jan. 28
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Science meets magic at Mountain View Prep

David Hagerman will perform his science-based magical wizardry at 9:15 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Mountain View Preparatory, 2939 E Del Rio Dr. in Cottonwood. Courtesy photo

David Hagerman will perform his science-based magical wizardry at 9:15 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Mountain View Preparatory, 2939 E Del Rio Dr. in Cottonwood. Courtesy photo

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: January 28, 2020 7:08 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — David Hagerman will perform his science-based magical wizardry at 9:15 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Mountain View Preparatory, 2939 E Del Rio Dr. in Cottonwood.

Hagerman travels the country to inspire children to pursue careers in math and science through his magic show, which is both entertaining and educational.

Hagerman’s shows create an eagerness for knowledge in the science, technology, engineering and math fields, known as STEM.

Performing a full-fledged science show that incorporates magical elements, Hagerman demonstrates visual science that stands on its own without the help and support of magic.

Aware that children’s attention is sparing and fleeting, Hagerman delves into the importance of entertainment for really piquing children’s interest.

Known as the world’s most secretive magician, Hagerman works hard to protect magic’s secrets as the rise of smart devices and Internet tears down the mysticism behind the performance.

For more information, visit schoolscienceassemblies.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mountain View Prep mini musicals scheduled
BACK TO SCHOOL: Mingus changes daily start time
Registration begins July 24 in Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District
Things to see and do in Prime Time on May 12
Cottonwood-Oak Creek schools, Sodexo partner to teach culinary skills, healthy eating

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News