Camp Verde boys soccer players earn All-State honors

For Camp Verde High boys soccer it was well worth the wait for the All-2A teams to be announced.

In the All-State teams announced last week, four Cowboys were honored and half of them were sophomores.

Sophomore forward Gary Ortega and sophomore goalkeeper Joan Ruiz-Alamos received first team honors. Senior Kelton O'Grady and senior midfielder Ethan Church were named to the second team.

Camp Verde’s four All-Conference players was second only to state champion Lakeside Blue Ridge’s six. Chino Valley also had four, two first team and two second team as well.

Blue Ridge swept the 2A awards, with Bryon Crain winning Conference Coach of the Year, Josh Miles taking home Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Michael Littleman as Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Tommy Pederson winning Conference Player of the Year.

Camp Verde reached the state semifinals and finished the regular season ranked third.

The Cowboys also won the Central Region, going 7-0 in region play.

Ortega won Region Offensive Player of the Year and head coach Dave Miller was Region Coach of the Year.

O’Grady, Ortega, Ruiz-Alamos and Church were first team All-Region.

Senior Benji Perez and sophomore Jesus Reyes made the second team. Senior Jordon Littlefield was honorable mention.