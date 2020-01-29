Camp Verde boys soccer players earn All-State honors
For Camp Verde High boys soccer it was well worth the wait for the All-2A teams to be announced.
In the All-State teams announced last week, four Cowboys were honored and half of them were sophomores.
Sophomore forward Gary Ortega and sophomore goalkeeper Joan Ruiz-Alamos received first team honors. Senior Kelton O'Grady and senior midfielder Ethan Church were named to the second team.
Camp Verde’s four All-Conference players was second only to state champion Lakeside Blue Ridge’s six. Chino Valley also had four, two first team and two second team as well.
Blue Ridge swept the 2A awards, with Bryon Crain winning Conference Coach of the Year, Josh Miles taking home Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Michael Littleman as Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Tommy Pederson winning Conference Player of the Year.
Camp Verde reached the state semifinals and finished the regular season ranked third.
The Cowboys also won the Central Region, going 7-0 in region play.
Ortega won Region Offensive Player of the Year and head coach Dave Miller was Region Coach of the Year.
O’Grady, Ortega, Ruiz-Alamos and Church were first team All-Region.
Senior Benji Perez and sophomore Jesus Reyes made the second team. Senior Jordon Littlefield was honorable mention.
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach arrested for alleged sex crimes
- Cottonwood Council approves sale of property for Marriott
- Cottonwood man guilty of domestic violence
- Sexual assault suspect still at large
- UPDATE: Man killed in Sedona officer-involved shooting
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Man killed by Sedona PD had violent history in Oregon
- Mohave County Sheriff’s office seizes $3.7 million in drugs
- McTurk resigns from Mingus School Board
- Sedona PD displays weapons possessed by machete-wielding man shot by officers
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested
- Public’s help sought in locating alleged child molester
- Cottonwood Gas Station robbed by two armed men; $1,000 reward offered
- More than 400 pounds of marijuana found abandoned near Rimrock, Sedona
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach arrested for alleged sex crimes
- Donuts and ice cream in the same Cottonwood store, starting Saturday
- Cottonwood man arrested for sex crime for second time in one week
- Two arrested, one at large in Speedway robbery
- Former Sedona woman pleads guilty in sex exploitation case
- Cottonwood Council approves sale of property for Marriott
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: