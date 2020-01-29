Chihuahua escapes in single-vehicle accident

COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood police, Cottonwood fire and Verde Valley Ambulance responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 100 block of South Main Street at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Sgt. Monica Kuhlt of the Cottonwood Police Department, the driver of a white Jaguar was traveling northbound in the curb lane on South Main Street when he left the roadway and continued approximately 1,000 feet on the sidewalk and easement before the vehicle stopped.

The driver, Kuhlt said, “caused extensive damage to his vehicle and took out a pole to a fence and caused damage to the sidewalk and landscaping.”

“The driver believes he blacked out just prior to leaving the roadway,” Kuhlt said.

The driver also reported that his brown chihuahua, J.J, ran away after the accident and has not been located, Kuhlt said.

The dog was wearing a pink knit sweater. If anyone finds a brown chihuahua wearing a pink knit sweater, please contact Cottonwood Police at 928-649-1397.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was transported to the Verde Valley Medical Center and received a citation for not having a valid driver’s license.