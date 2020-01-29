Column: Dark sky preservation crucial in keeping humans healthy

According to Psychology Today, the light pollution of our modern, industrial societies is damaging our circadian rhythm and as a result our metabolic systems.

What are these things, and why are they important? Excellent question. Light pollution consists of the lighting of the night sky that is man-made and disrupts natural human rhythms and observation of the night sky.

Our circadian rhythm is a natural, internal process that regulates the sleep/ wake cycle and repeats every 24 hours.

Further, the metabolic system is the process your body uses to get or make energy from the food you eat. How can light pollution affect these processes?

In a research study done by Laura Fonken and associates, Light at night increases body mass by shifting the time of food intake (2010) in Proceedings in the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, showed there is a link between these two processes in a cause and effect relationship.

The correlation is human’s increased exposure to light at night (cause) has created an uptick in obesity and metabolic disorders (effect). The study looked at body mass in male mice being kept in bright or dim lighting, noting the mice kept in bright lighting at night as opposed to a standard dim light-dark cycle that is more natural, had an increasing body mass.

Light at night creates light pollution that surrounds us and confuses our bodies, making it uncertain of its natural rhythm, which aid in body processes such as sleep and digestion.

According to Fonken and associates (2010), “Artificial lighting allows people to extend daytime activities into the night but as a consequence produces significant environmental light pollution caused by light staying in the atmosphere and brightening the nighttime sky.” This phenomenon is laying waste to our natural systems.

We must wonder as humans, the cost of living an extended daytime. At what cost are we allowing the modern world, that is driven by technology and productivity, to affect our bodies and our dark sky environment? Is living in artificial lighting at night worth it to have higher rates of obesity, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, among other metabolic diseases in the industrialized world?

We must ask these questions because it is important to question things that negatively impact our minds, bodies and environment.

Without these critical questions, our dark skies and bodies will continue to be polluted by unnecessary light at night. Dark sky preservation is a crucial element in keeping humans healthy, yet we aren’t talking about it as much as we should be. According to Psychology Today, the light pollution of our modern, industrial societies is damaging our circadian rhythm and as a result our metabolic systems. Health begins with preservation of our dark skies. For optimal health, look up friends.



