Community events & happenings, Jan. 29

Camp Verde resort, Combat Dolls help International Wildlife Conservancy

CAMP VERDE — At the Verde River RV Resort in Camp Verde, lending a hand to Australian wildlife is important.

That’s why several of the resort’s residents partnered with 501 (c) (3) group Combat Dolls recently cut and sewed koala mittens, bat wraps, Joey pouches and cuddle bags for the helpless victims.

According to Susie Thompson with the Camp Verde resort, the items needed to be made of soft, washable cottons with seams on the outside or within linings to keep loose strings from being caught in burns or chewed.



“No square corners were used so the cuddlers could not burrow and have problems breathing,” Thompson said.

The Combat Dolls are gathering and sending the hand-made items to the International Wildlife Conservancy.

“When we all come together, young and old to support those in such need, wonderful things can be accomplished,” Thompson said.

Select Sundays

Bird demonstrations at Tuzigoot

CLARKDALE — For more than 1000 years, scarlet macaws have dazzled people of the southwest. Their brilliantly colored plumage and large size inspire curiosity in all who gaze upon the Remains of macaws have been documented in early archaeological excavations at both Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments.

Sacred Scarlets will be extending their demonstrations at Tuzigoot National Monument. Each program will begin at 10 a.m. on Sundays, Feb. 23, March 15, March 29, May 31 and June 28.

Sacred Scarlets presents lectures and demonstrations featuring a young, beautiful captive-bred scarlet macaw. These lectures and demonstrations address conservation as well as the scarlet macaw’s fascinating history in American Southwest culture.

For questions about accessible amenities or to let us know how we may best meet your needs in any of our programs, call Tuzigoot National Monument at 928-634-5564.

Through March 6

VVREO hosting ‘Shark Tank’-type event

CAMP VERDE — The Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization provides access to resources for regional business creation, attraction, retention and expansion.

Anyone who feels they have a breakthrough idea or an existing business with ideas on how to expand should contact the VVVREO to see what assistance they can obtain.

The Verde Valley Pioneer Pitch Competition includes four pre-workshops in February, and concludes March 5-6, 2020. Applicant participation cost is $35, but finalists are eligible to receive scholarships and prizes to assist in their business development.

During this unique “Shark Tank”-inspired pitch contest, each entrepreneur will have the opportunity to receive instruction and advice from multiple industry experts on how to start or accelerate a business or ideas while competing to win prizes and scholarships.

Applicants will need to explain their start up idea, what they feel their unique selling proposition is, and why the product or service is better than what is already on the market.

Contestant pre-workshops, hosted by the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center, will be held Feb. 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2020.

A public event, with a finalist presentation, is set for Friday, March 6. Kiersten Hathcock, winner of ABC’s Shark Tank, will be a keynote speaker, instructor, coach, and mentor during the three-day event.

Follow event updates on Facebook, join an email list or visit the website vvreo.com.

Through April 3

Cottonwood library’s friends group offers scholarship

COTTONWOOD — Friends of the Cottonwood Library will offer a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a college or technical school bound student.

Applications are available at friendsofctwazlibrary.org or at the Cottonwood Public Library, 100 S. 6th St.

Deadline for applications is April 3.

Thursdays, Feb. 6-March 5

Free Healthy Basics cooking classes at Northern Arizona Healthcare

COTTONWOOD — Northern Arizona Healthcare’s healthy basics cooking classes are here to help kick-start a healthy new lifestyle in 2020.

This six-week series is free to community members. The first class is from noon until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Verde Valley Medical Center, 269 S. Candy Lane in Cottonwood, Conference Room B.

Healthy basics classes help participants understand the value of choosing economical, plant-based foods that mean savings on grocery and medical bills.

Eating a nutritious diet can greatly reduce risk of chronic non-communicable diseases and protect against heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

Each one-hour class includes information about how certain foods and nutrients work to promote health, along with a live cooking demonstration highlighting simple and nutritious recipes that anyone can easily recreate at home. All classes end with sampling the flavorful dishes prepared.

Local culinary instructor Chris Kalinich will facilitate. Kalinich is a certified Food for Life instructor with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

Classes are held weekly on Thursdays from Jan. 30 through March 5. For more information or to register for classes, call 928-214-2877.

Friday, Jan. 31

Beaver Creek library celebrates Yavapai graduate

RIMROCK — For the past two years, Maria Ortiz has utilized the Beaver Creek Public Library’s quiet room to study her Yavapai College coursework.

In December, Ortiz received her Associate’s degree in the nursing degree program. At 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, the library will celebrate Ortiz’ accomplishment.

Beaver Creek’s librarians have noticed Ortiz “come in to the library to study on a continuing basis for two years,” said Library Coordinator Beth Franklin. “Her young sons have also accompanied her to access library computers and books.”

According to Franklin, Ortiz “has done some networking and has already secured a job with Yavapai County.”

“We are so proud of her accomplishments,” Franklin said. “Good things are happening in our wonderful Yavapai Free Library District.”

Beaver Creek Public Library is at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. Hours are 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Friday, Jan. 31

Mental health first aid

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley is partnering with the Verde Valley Homeless Coalition and the City of Cottonwood to offer to the community, at no charge, an eight-hour training in mental health first aid.

The first aid training will be from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, 150 S. 6th St.

The training is designed to teach participants how to help a loved one, an employee, or a neighbor who might be experiencing a mental health crisis.

Participants learn the signs of addictions and mental illness, a five-step plan to assess a situation and help, the impact of mental and substance use disorders, and local resources which can help.

This course is free and taught by certified mental health first aid instructors and includes lecture, videos, group activities and reference materials covering first aid for mental health problems including depression, anxiety, psychosis, and substance use disorders.

A substantial discussion of suicide is also part of the program.

Call or email Barbara Litrell to register at 928-649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com. Bring your lunch. Classes are limited to 24.

Friday, Jan. 31

Sedona Beer Co. hosts monthly Drink and Draw

SEDONA — The Uptown Drink and Draw, a new free art event hosted by Sedona cartoonist Jan Marc “The Janimal" Quisumbing, will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at Sedona Beer Co., 465 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona.

The event serves as a way for amateur, casual and professional artists of all media to come together to network, catch up and draw in a fun, family friendly environment.

Attendees are invited to bring their own supplies to draw with, but there will be paper, pencil and markers available.

Follow Instagram with the hashtags #UPTWNDD and #uptowndrinkanddraw to see what’s created.

The drink and draw is typically held on the last Friday of the month. Kitchen service ends at 8 p.m. Quisumbing recommends calling an hour before drink and draw start to make sure it’s happening because of the brewery’s popularity with locals and tourists.

Call 928-862-4148 for more information or email Jan Marc Quisumbing, president of the Northern Arizona Cartoonist Association, at holla@thejanimal.com for more information.

Sundays in February

Clergy Letter Project

CLARKDALE — The popular and thought-provoking series of programs for the Science and Religion Lecture Series, part of the Clergy Letter Project, will take place on each of the four Sundays in February at 2:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary, 330 Scenic, Clarkdale.

Guest speakers for the series are as follows:

-Feb. 2, Wayne Ranney, renowned geologist and authority on Antarctica;

-Feb. 9, Ken Zoll, director of the Verde Valley Archeological Society and director of the Museum in Camp Verde

-Feb. 16, Samantha Gorney, deputy director of education, Lowell Observatory

-Feb. 23, Georgia Braithwaite, Spirit of Joy Church member and botanist

Lectures are free. Refreshments in the Fellowship Hall will follow each program. Call 928-634-4102 for more information.

Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23

Science and Religion lecture series

The program series "Science and Religion Lecture Series,” part of the Clergy Letter Project, will include lectures on each of the four Sundays in February at 2:30 pm in the Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church sanctuary, 330 Scenic Drive, Clarkdale.

Guest speakers for the series will be Wayne Ranney, renowned geologist and authority on Antarctica, on Feb. 2; Ken Zoll, director of the Verde Valley Archeological Society and director of a museum in Camp Verde, Feb. 9; Samantha Gorney, Deputy director of education, Lowell Observatory, Feb. 16 and Georgia Braithwaite, Spirit of Joy Church member and a botanist, on Feb. 23.

As in the past, the lectures are free and open to the public. Refreshments in the Fellowship Hall will follow each program. Call 634-4102 for further information.

Feb. 4 through April 14

AARP Tax-Aide Services

CAMP VERDE — Come to Camp Verde Community Library’s Founders Room from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 4 through April 14 for no-cost tax preparation and e-filing services for taxpayers of all ages by AARP Tax-Aide IRS-certified volunteers.

You need to bring the following items to help you prepare your tax return: previous year’s tax return; social security cards and/or ITIN notices/cards or other official documentation that show the taxpayer identification numbers for every individual on your return; government-issued photo ID for each taxpayer; checking or savings account information if you want to direct deposit any refund or direct debit any amounts due; Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) for each individual if applicable; income documents such as W-2 1099; deduction documents if doing itemized deductions, and 1095-A forms if you purchased insurance through the Marketplace (Exchange). Other forms may be necessary depending on your situation.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road.

For more information, visit the library’s website at cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Care of the patient with dementia

CAMP VERDE — Join Arizona Care Hospice at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 in the Terracotta Room at Camp Verde Community Library for a free class on caring for a patient with dementia.

Understand the fundamentals of dementia and learn about the things that you can do to slow down the process. List the strategies of care needed in order to care for a person with dementia. Discuss the plan of care for a person with dementia and how to make them feel of value.

Information will also be offered on advanced directives.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Sedona seeks community input on refined walking and biking improvements

SEDONA – The city of Sedona will hold a public meeting from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Sedona City Hall Council Chambers to hear from residents on a map of narrowed down, potential walking and biking routes such as sidewalks, pathways and bike lanes.



This is part of the Get Outside (GO) Sedona Plan to make walking and biking a safe, enjoyable experience with convenient connections between destinations.

City Hall Council Chambers is at 102 Roadrunner Dr.

Anyone who cannot attend the meeting is invited to submit comments at sedonaaz.gov/go or call Senior Planner Cynthia Lovely at 928-203-5035.

Friday, Feb. 7

First Fridays presents Vince Randall, story of Exodus

CLARKDALE — Vincent Randall’s ancestors were part of the people taken from their homeland. Randall will share the stories of his people’s return to the Verde Valley at Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum, 900 First North, from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Feb. 7.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Island time at Camp Verde library

CAMP VERDE — Set your mind to island time, and visit the Camp Verde Community Library for a free concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.

This concert is a tribute to the music and the lifestyle of the Caribbean Islands and features the music of Jimmy Buffett, Zac Brown Band, Harry Bellefonte and The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Music will be performed by Kenn Trout, Rob Gibbs, Marty Siltanen, Lincoln Thomasson and Paul Simons.

Wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt and receive a flowered Hawaiian lei, while supplies last.

Donations accepted to benefit the Camp Verde Youth Advisory Council.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Clemenceau annual Spring Arts & Crafts Show

COTTONWOOD — Clemenceau Heritage Museum will host its annual Arts & Crafts American Style show from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Feb. 8 in the school auditorium adjacent to the museum.



Clemenceau Heritage Museum is located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood. The show will include a large variety of hand-made arts and crafts from more than 30 local vendors, which includes jewelry, paintings, décor, quilts and rugs, as well as kitchen and home crafts.

A $1 donation at the door helps offset the museum’s cost to hold the event. The free museum and its railroad diorama of the Verde Valley and surrounding area will be narrated by museum volunteers and open to all visitors during the show hours.



The museum’s gift shop with an expanded array of newly acquired items will also be open. A one-time special discount in the gift shop will be available to visitors joining the museum’s annual membership.

For more information, contact the museum at 928-634-2868.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Chronic Pain Support Group

The Fibromyalgia, Arthritis, Chronic Pain Support Group’s monthly meeting will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, in Conference Room B of the Verde Valley Medical Center, 269 S. Candy Lane, Cottonwood, from 10 a.m. to noon.

This month’s presentation will be from Emorey Rizzo, an intern at Sedona Entire Care, who will demonstrate mirror therapy exercises for fibromyalgia. Group members, newly diagnosed and current chronic pain warriors, caregivers, friends, family members and other members of the public to attend and participate.

For information, contact Barbara Baty at 928 649-0248 or Judi Latham 516-662-3358 or judilatham@hotmail.com.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Ann Metclay at The Muse Gallery’s 2nd Saturday

COTTONWOOD — Join The Muse Gallery’s 2nd Saturday event from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.

Featured artist Ann Metlay will showcase her groundbreaking ceramic work and original beat poetry.

Metlay is a ceramicist and poet, deeply inspired by her home in the Verde Valley’s high Arizona desert. A special education teacher for 40 years, Metlay started her artistic journey at age 70. From the moment her hands touched clay, she knew with certainty that she was on the right path.

Metlay sees each separate hunk of clay as an entity: with a story and an innate beauty. She seeks out unique ways to imbue them with their own shapes, textures and lines, to tell their story.

As a poet, she is keenly attuned to the individual sounds of words, their consonance and their assonance, often inscribing poetry into the clay as she works. For her, the creative process is a semi-spiritual act.

The Muse Gallery is at 735 N. Main St., Cottonwood. Email art@the-muse-gallery.com or call 928-364-0003 for more information.

Feb. 9

Goddess hour at The Muse Gallery

COTTONWOOD — Sunday, Feb 9 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at The Muse Gallery in Old Town Cottonwood, it’s the Goddess Hour and Snow Full Moon, time to make your very own ceramic goddess inspired creation with Elizabeth Gerstner.

Email Annabel Sclippa for more information at art@the-muse-gallery.com or visit the-muse-gallery.com. The Muse Gallery is at 735 N. Main St.

Feb. 10

Camp Verde Quilter’s Group meets

CAMP VERDE — The Camp Verde Quilter’s Group will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at the Camp Verde Denny’s restaurant, 1630 W. State Route 260.

The group will discuss quilts and quilting, and will share ideas and plans for the biennial Quilt Show which is held during Fort Verde Days weekend. The next Quilt Show will be at this year’s Fort Verde Days.

The Quilt Group also shares quilt projects members are working on or have completed, so please bring your projects to share. The Camp Verde Quilter’s Group meets the second Monday of each month, same time, same location.

Feb. 11

Mingus Mountain Republican luncheon Feb. 11

COTTONWOOD — People aligned with any political ideology are invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club’s luncheon, at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St. in Cottonwood.

The February speaker will be Drake Mitchell, president of Arizona Citizens Defense League PAC.

Mitchell will talk about the dangers of red flag laws and how they lead to the 2nd Amendment sanctuary city, county, and reservation movement.

Mitchell is a registered lobbyist for the league’s Legislative Action Team and has served as a past board member for the league and of the Arizona Citizens Defense League Foundation.



Mitchell is a retired Army veteran with almost 10 years of service outside of the U.S. since 9/11.



Doors open at 11 a.m., lunch served at 11:15 a.m., meeting and programs begin at 11:30 a.m. Lunch costs $12 and includes entree, salad, dessert, coffee or iced tea.

No lunch charge is $5 venue fee, sodas are $1 extra.

RSVP by email before Friday Feb. 7 to, MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-301-2121.

Feb. 12

Mingus Union hosts inspirational speaker Craig MacFarlane

COTTONWOOD — Internationally renowned inspirational speaker Craig MacFarlane will tell his story at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Mingus Union High School auditorium, 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood.

Often referred to as the world’s most celebrated totally blind athlete, MacFarlane has won more than 100 gold medals, multiple national championships in two countries, and has even performed as a professional athlete, the only totally blind person to ever achieve such success.

More amazing, MacFarlane has built a remarkable family life and impressive business career on what most consider an enviable scale. He took the lessons he learned from his experience and applied them in the most dramatic ways.

For more information about MacFarlane, visit cmpride.com.

Feb. 13-15

Valentine state of mind aboard Verde Canyon Railroad

CLARKDALE — Take part in Verde Canyon Railroad’s Chocolate Lovers’ Special, Feb. 13-15.

First-class accommodations lavish passengers with luxurious living room-style seating, an abundant selection of appetizers and attentive beverage service right to one’s seat.

An adjacent open-air viewing car is the perfect place to cuddle closely and catch a breath of a crisp, late winter breeze while marveling at Mother Nature’s timeless artistry.

The Verde Canyon Railroad is located at 300 N. Broadway in Clarkdale. The train depot is 25 minutes from Sedona, two hours north of Phoenix, four hours north of Tucson, and one hour south of Flagstaff. Passengers are encouraged to arrive approximately 90 minutes before train departure.

Visit the Verde Canyon Railroad website at verdecanyonrr.com and click on “train packages.”

Feb. 14

Help with housing and more

CAMP VERDE — At 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Road, hosts Help with Housing and More where you can meet one-to-one with knowledgeable representatives from area agencies to get help with housing, healthcare, food, employment assistance, birth certificates and other important documents.

A partnership with Yavapai Outreach, representatives from the Coalition for Compassion and Justice, U.S.VETS, Veterans Affairs, Catholic Charities, Stepping Stones, Goodwill, Veterans Resource Center and other agencies play a role in Help with Housing and More, whose mission is to end homelessness in Yavapai County.

These representatives work together to help you navigate community resources and get the help you need.

This service will also continue on March 13 and April 10.

For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Feb. 14

Lovers Day at The Muse Gallery

COTTONWOOD — From 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at The Muse Gallery in Old Town Cottonwood, a night of art, food, wine, and reading on Love – on Valentine’s Day

While top Arizona winemaker Sam Pillsbury pours his decadent wines, nibble through delights from vegan to meat lovers’ options, plus Gayle's Chocolates, all while being surrounded by fine art displays, hearing readings on love, and other entertaining surprises. Adults Only.

Email Annabel Sclippa for more information at art@the-muse-gallery.com or visit the-muse-gallery.com. The Muse Gallery is at 735 N. Main St.

Feb. 15

So … Is This A Date?

COTTONWOOD — Yavapai College Performing Arts’ Verde Valley Series will present ‘So … Is This A Date?’, a funny musical look at the terrors of dating in the digital age, Saturday night, February 15 at 7 p.m. at the Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood.

Created by its New York-based performers, soprano Carmen Cancél and pianist/singer Jean Sophie Kim, So … Is This a Date? is a musical call for the return of old-fashioned romance.

Cancél is a critically acclaimed operatic soprano, known locally for her appearances in Handel’s Messiah and Let the Season Begin.

Here, she and Kim – a gifted pianist, vocalist and solo performer – turn their considerable talents to more contemporary fare.

Yavapai College Performing Arts’ Verde Valley Series is designed to share the widest variety of touring musicians and artists with audiences across Yavapai County. Now in its fourth season, the series has presented singers, dancers, orchestras, solo musicians and acrobats in a range of venues all over the Verde Valley.

The next, and final event of this Verde Valley season will be The World-Famous Glen Miller Orchestra, playing at the Sedona Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 6.

Tickets for So … Is This A Date? are from $20-$25. The Old Town Center for the Arts is at 633 N. Fifth St., in Cottonwood.

For reservations and more information, call 928-634.0940 or visit oldtowncenter.org.

Feb. 15

Stop bullying workshop planned in VOC Feb. 15

Get involved in the stop bullying movement by attending a free workshop in the Village of Oak Creek in Sedona Feb. 15, 11 a.m.

The workshop is completely free and will be hosted at Raven’s Call Healing Center at 25 Bell Rock Plaza Suite A, Sedona.

Donations are welcome. For questions, call 928-254-1879.

Learn the signs and signals of bullying from Anke Otto-Wolf, an expert in the child education field with more than 30 years of education and hands-on experience.

In this workshop, Anke will present unique, essential tools to stop bullying, and how parents, grandparents, and teachers as well, can learn to create fear-free surroundings for their children.

Participants will also learn about Anke’s non-profit foundation which focuses solely on offering the specific Toley Ranz Stop Bullying project to schools and families.

The staggering facts and figures of the bullying epidemic call for action.

February is “International STAND UP to Bullying” month. This global initiative is represented on a local level by this workshop on Feb. 15.

Feb. 15

Fruit tree pruning demonstrations

CAMP VERDE — It’s fruit tree pruning season and the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, Yavapai County is offering two free deciduous fruit tree pruning demonstrations conducted by Extension Agent Jeff Schalau.

Come and learn why, when, and how to prune your backyard fruit trees. Demonstrations will cover apples, pears, plums, peaches, nectarines, cherries, and more. Fertilization, irrigation and fruit thinning will also be discussed.

Two pruning demonstrations are scheduled. The first will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday Feb. 15 at the Marmaduke Orchard, 3435 S Silver Road, Camp Verde. It is not necessary to register – just come and learn.

Maps and directions to these workshops are available on the Yavapai County Cooperative Extension web site: cals.arizona.edu/yavapai/pruning/.

Signs will be posted prior to the workshops to help participants find the locations. Follow Extension Agent, Jeff Schalau on Twitter (@jeffschalau) for timely information such as cancellations due to inclement weather.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Climate Change: What’s gender got to do with it?

COTTONWOOD — Tuesday, Feb. 18, learn how women will lead us to a more sustainable future.

Frances Julia Riemer, Ph.D., will present Climate Change: What’s gender got to do with it? This special discussion will be held at Red Rooster Cafe, 901 N. Main St.

Riemer will look at change and issues of equity and access, gender, development and sustainable communities, and cultural difference and the social organization of community, school, and workplace.



A professor of educational foundations and associate faculty/former director of women’s and gender studies at Northern Arizona University, Riemer is author of Working at the Margins: Moving off Welfare in America, as well as other text chapters and journal articles.



Social Hour is from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Riemer will begin her presentation at 5 p.m.

For more information, call Kat Ginzel at 928-699-3417.

Third Tuesdays beginning Feb. 18

Sign language class offered at Cottonwood library

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Public Library will offer a free beginners class in American Sign Language for patrons ages 11 to 18 from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Feb. 18.

The class which is held on the third Tuesday of the month, will be in the upstairs study room of the teen zone.

American Sign Language – ASL – is a natural language that serves as the predominant sign language of deaf communities. The purpose of the class is to learn how to communicate with the deaf, as well as each other. If the program is successful, the program could be offered to adults and younger patrons.

The Cottonwood Library is located at 100 S. 6th St. and is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information on upcoming teen programing, contact teen librarian specialist Jan Marc Quisumbing at jquisumbing@cottownoodaz.gov.

Feb. 19

Secret life of Howard Hughes

CAMP VERDE — At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, Mark Musick will talk about his book: Boxes: The Secret Life of Howard Hughes.

Musick will talk about his book at the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Road.

After eight years of extensive research, the book was published as a true story of intrigue and mystery that rewrites history.

The mystery is unveiled as Eva McLelland, Howard’s wife for 31 years, reveals intricate details of the life she shared with Hughes and his continued dealing in government affairs.

Married in Panama on May 13, 1970, McLelland realized there was extreme mystery in her new husband’s existence. But several years passed before she learned that she was married to Hughes.

Even with Hughes’ idiosyncrasies, McLelland was loyal to the end, as she preserved his secret while living a semi-nomadic existence.

The publication of the first edition lead to new pictures, evidence, and information. The second edition was released in 2016. The book will be available for purchase by the Friends of Camp Verde Library.

For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Feb. 23

Blazin’ for Books is fundraiser for Imagination Library

COTTONWOOD —Blazin’ for Books is a fundraiser for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in the Verde Valley, to be held Feb. 23, 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Blazin’ M Ranch, 1875 Mabery Ranch Rd, Cottonwood.

Tickets are $50 per person and include a chuckwagon dinner, special entertainment, raffle, silent and live auctions, and more. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Verde Valley Imagination Library.

Tickets are now available at vvilbooks.com or by contacting Jennette Bill at 928-301-1363 or JLBill@outlook.com.

Each month, 2000 Verde Valley children ages 0 to 5 receive a free age-appropriate book labeled with their names, mailed directly to their home. The program costs $30 per child, per year for 12 quality books chosen by an advisory panel of educators.

VVIL is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. To register a child in the program, visit vvilbooks.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Economic development hacks

SEDONA — Economic Development hacks will be the topic at the Arizona Association for Economic Development’s February Northern Arizona Symposium.

The symposium will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Yavapai College’s Sedona Center, 4215 Arts Village Dr. room SED-34.

Experts will share clever and innovative hacks to save organization or community funds while allowing for expansion of programming. The focus of the symposium will be on how to find entrepreneurs, build your team and promote your community on a limited budget.

Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty will also provide an economic overview of Sedona.



The cost of the symposium is $55 for AAED members and $65 for non-members if registered by noon on Feb. 18. Late registration is $70. To register or for more information, call 602-240-2233 or visit aaed.com. Vegetarian meals must be requested in advance.



AAED, founded in 1974, has a mission to serve as Arizona’s unified voice advocating for responsible economic development through an effective program of professional education, public policy, and collaboration.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Brain Time, Cottonwood Library

COTTONWOOD — A free parenting workshop — “Brain Time: Bonding with your 0-3-year-old” is set for 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, Cottonwood Public Library, 100 S. 6th St. Cottonwood.

Brain Time is a fun, interactive setting where parent/caregiver and child learn together. This workshop is taught in three sessions and follows a basic library-style 'story time' format, but includes one-on-one time for the parent/caregiver and child to work and play together.

Brain Time utilizes Carrington Brain Research's patented Brain Box learning system. Help prepare your child's brain for school. This includes free children's book and materials.

Register by calling 928-443-1991, ext. 2040 or FESSYavapai@ArizonasChildren.org.

Or visit arizonaschildren.evanced.info/signup.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

How gilded and red-shafted flickers respond to their own voice

SEDONA — Learn how gilded and red-shafted flickers respond to their own voice. Join us at the Sedona Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 26 as Becky Lausch, a PhD student at Northern Arizona University, talks about her research on the differences in flicker species here in Arizona.

You’ll hear how the birds respond to voice playbacks in areas where the two woodpeckers should be completely separated and in areas of potential overlap.

You’ll learn a whole lot about flickers in this scientific talk. Sedona Public Library is at 3250 White Bear Road. Join us at 5:30 p.m. for social time, the program begins at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit northernarizonaaudubon.org or email nancearmstrong@gmail.com.

Fourth Thursday of each month

Verde Valley Photographic Society accepting new members

CAMP VERDE — Want to learn more about photography? Want to spend more time with Verde Valley’s talented photographers?

On the fourth Thursday of each month, the Verde Valley Photographic Society meets at the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Road.

Group meets from 3 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. The first hour is Photo 101, an opportunity to ask questions about camera equipment, image editing software, and to learn how to make better photographs regardless of the kind of camera you have.

Even if your only camera is your cell phone, we’ll help you become more creative with your photography.

From 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., we look at and critique each other’s photographs, so bring a flash drive with your favorite images. Each month we select a new theme to photograph, such as depth of field, connections, light and shadow, etc.

The Verde Valley Photographic Society formed in 2013 following a series of photography classes at the Camp Verde library. In the past two-plus years, the society has exhibited its photographs in galleries and libraries across the Verde Valley and Sedona.

Each month we also discuss future photography exhibits and we discuss technical tips and great places to shoot photographs.

The Verde Valley Photographic Society is always looking for new members – of any age – folks who love photography. Although we meet at the Camp Verde library, you don’t have to live in Camp Verde.

Call 928-928-300-0522 or email bch.cameraeye@gmail.com for more information or to be added to our email list.

Also find us on Facebook.

Next meeting is on Feb. 27.

Friday-Sunday, Feb. 28-March 1

Clarkdale Rocks Gem & Mineral Show

CLARKDALE — The next semi-annual Clarkdale Rocks Gem & Mineral Show and Sale is set to take place Feb. 28 through March 1.

The Mingus Gem & Mineral Club will host the event at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse Auditorium, 19 N. Ninth St., Clarkdale. On Feb. 28-29, the show will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, March 1, the show hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no charge for admission.

Dealers, wire-wrapping and geode-splitting demonstrations, agates, fossils, gems, beads, findings, cabochons, crystals, geodes, rock slabs, tumble-polished minerals, handcrafted jewelry, carvings and unique gift items will be available. There will be a “Kids' Corner,” offering free mineral specimens for children 12 and under, and children can play the Spin-n-Win Wheel.

Get your mineral specimens identified while experiencing great family fun for everyone from youths to seniors.

Daily raffles will be held for a chance to win one of many beautiful prizes to be offered throughout the show.

Contact Bill Hedglin for information at billkarin3@q.com or 928-634-0269 or Mike Kavanagh at kavanagh1368@yahoo.com or 928-451-9193. Also, visit the club website for information at mingusgem.club.

Feb. 28

Sedona Beer Co. hosts monthly Drink and Draw

SEDONA — The Uptown Drink and Draw, a new free art event hosted by Sedona cartoonist Jan Marc “The Janimal" Quisumbing, will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at Sedona Beer Co.

The event serves as a way for amateur, casual and professional artists of all media to come together to network, catch up and draw in a fun, family friendly environment.

Attendees are invited to bring their own supplies to draw with, but there will be paper, pencil and markers available.

Follow Instagram with the hashtags #UPTWNDD and #uptowndrinkanddraw to see what’s created.

The drink and draw is typically held on the last Friday of the month. Kitchen service ends at 8 p.m. Quisumbing recommends calling an hour before drink and draw start to make sure it’s happening because of the brewery’s popularity with locals and tourists.

Sedona Beer Co. is at 465 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona. Call 928-862-4148 for more information or email Jan Marc Quisumbing, president of the Northern Arizona Cartoonist Association, at holla@thejanimal.com for more information.

March 6

Stay Healthy youth essay contest

The theme for this year’s MATForce youth essay contest is “Stay Healthy.” The contest is open to all high school students in Yavapai County.

Entrants are invited to write an essay 750 words or less that answers one of the following questions:

If you were the president of the United States, what would you do to solve our country’s drug epidemic and encourage people to #StayHealthy? How does social media influence your thoughts and opinions on using drugs and alcohol? What do you wish was different in social media? How could you use social media to #StayHealthy? How do your peers affect you and your decision to use or not to use drugs? How do you effectively deal with peer pressure to #StayHealthy? What would you tell your 10-year-old self to better prepare yourself for high school and how to #StayHealthy through the challenges of life?

The first place entry will win $500, second place $300, third place $100 and honorable mentions will win $50. Deadline to enter the contest is Friday, March 6. For guidelines and contest rules, visit matforce.org.

MATForce is a coalition of community members who work together to reduce substance abuse in Yavapai County. The primary focus of the coalition is to prevent youth from ever beginning to use drugs and or alcohol.

Thursdays, March 5 through May 7

Juvenile Court Institute

CAMP VERDE — Juvenile Court Institute (JCI) is a free 10-week community educational opportunity to explore the inside of the juvenile justice court system and to discover effective ways to make a difference in the lives of our youth.

The Spring Juvenile Court Institute classes run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursdays from March 5 through May 7.

Anyone interested in attending these class sessions will need to complete the Juvenile Court Institute application. For more information, please contact Diana Berra, volunteer coordinator, at 928-771-3156 and register today.

Classes are free to community and will be held at the Yavapai County Superior Court, 2840 N. Commonwealth Dr. in Camp Verde.

March 16

Foundation provides student instruments, cinema screen

CAMP VERDE — The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation has donated almost $5,000 in musical instruments to Camp Verde Unified School District.

Thanks to the Daniel and Victoria Bresnan Family Charitable Fund, three clarinets, two saxophones, a euphonium and bongos were purchased for the district’s sixth-grade band class “to provide an appreciation of music that may ultimately lead to a musical career,” according to a press release from the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation – PECPAF.

According to the press release, “many individual donations” have also made it possible for the Foundation to purchase a professional 18-foot cinema screen to replace the England Center’s smaller screen, as well as a large canvas screen installed more than 20 years ago.

“The new screen meets today’s standards for cinema projection,” the release stated. The new screen was first used for the Wild and Scenic Film Festival on Jan. 11.

The Foundation also plans to offer a variety of films starting with the Linda Ronstadt documentary, Sound of My Voice, at 6 p.m. March 16. A summer film festival is also being planned.

The Foundation has additional plans to improve the sound system within the venue as well as beautification projects for the lobby and exterior. Tax-deductible donations for these projects can be made through their website at www.pecpaf.com.

For additional information on the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation, visit pecpaf.org or email pecpaf@pecpaf.org.

Saturday, March 21

Loven Family run, walk

COTTONWOOD — This year’s Loven Family Run & Walk is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Blazin’ M Ranch, 1875 Mabery Ranch Road in Cottonwood.

This race is great for all ages and skill levels, as the Loven Family Run & Walk features a 2K run/walk, 5K run/walk and 10K run through Riverfront Park and Dead Horse Ranch State Park.

Proceeds support Valley View Care and EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine, both programs of Northern Arizona Healthcare.

Pre-registration is us through March 18 and includes t-shirt and breakfast. The 2K Run/Walk is $25, the 5K Run/Walk is $30 and the 10K Run is $35. Register early at lovenfamilyrun.com. Please, no pets.

Awards will be presented to the men’s & women’s 10K & 5K overall winners, as well as top three finishers in each age category.

Age categories: 9 and younger, 10-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 and older.

Saturday, March 28

Sedona food truck festival

SEDONA — “Grub, Brews and Tunes” is the name of a Saturday, March 28, food truck event at Posse Grounds Park in West Sedona. The fourth annual festival has no admission charge and will include live music from the Invincible Grins.

Food trucks will be on-site. Each truck will have a $5 sampler menu and much more. There will be $5 beer and wine for sale.

For information, contact Ali Baxter at 928-282-7098 or abaxter@sedonaaz.gov.

Sunday, March 29

Steps to Recovery annual fundraiser

COTTONWOOD — Steps to Recovery Homes are preparing for its sixth annual Dinner for Hope fundraiser, which raises awareness about addiction issues and solutions in our community while also offering a fun afternoon.

This year’s event is Sunday, March 29 at the Blazin’M Ranch, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This includes a great buffet, musical entertainment, testimonies from graduates of our recovery program, raffles, door prizes, and auction items.

Addiction affects everyone. This dilemma affects our neighborhoods, our children, and our schools. Nationally, only about 11 percent of individuals who meet the Substance Use Disorder criteria receive treatment.

You can help. Ninety percent of Steps to Recovery clients come in with no money or family support. The center take them off the streets and teach them how to be accountable, finding a new way to live while being productive to society.

The center offers job development and teaches behavioral skills that start them on a path to real recovery to become an asset to themselves and their families — providing that guidance in a safe structured environment.

Donating professional services and/or retail items for a raffle, auctions and/or door prizes or sponsoring this event would all be supportive.

Tickets can be purchased at stepstorecoveryhomes.org. An individual ticket is $75; a 14-seat table is $1,000. Sponsorships are available at the various levels. To get involved, call 928-649-0077.

April 18

Rocks in the Park

CORNVILLE — Verde River Rockhounds present Rocks in the Park V, the group’s rock and mineral sale, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at Windmill Park, 9950 E. Cornville Road, in Cornville.

Members from three rock and gem clubs as well as outside vendors will sell everything from mineral specimens to yard rock, cabochons, crystals, rough rock, slabs, loose gems, jewelry, rock art and lapidary equipment.

Well-known wildlife artist Tony Znaniecki will be one of 30 vendors at Rocks in the Park. Znaniecki paints stunning scenes on agate and petrified wood.

Admission and parking are free. For more information, email jaelav334@gmail.com or visit verderiverrockhounds.com.

Sponsored by the Cornville Community Association.

Ongoing

Tell your taxes where to go – literally

VERDE VALLEY — Want to tell your taxes where to go? You can, with a donation to the United Food Bank.

While helping families facing hunger, you can receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit of as much as $400 for individuals or as much as $800 if filing jointly.

Did you know that $400 can provide 80 backpacks of food to feed hungry kids on weekends? Or that $800 can help feed a family of four for nearly an entire year?

Help end hunger in your community by making a donation to the United Food Bank.

Visit give.unitedfoodbank.org for more information.

Through April 15

Individual ADOR income tax filing now open

PHOENIX — The State of Arizona’s individual income tax filing season for tax year 2019 has opened. The deadline to file is April 15.

The Arizona Department of Revenue encourages taxpayers to file electronically and have refunds direct deposited to help reduce errors and the potential for tax fraud. During last tax filing season, about 83 percent of the 3.4 million Arizona income tax returns were e-filed.

Taxpayers can view a list of software providers certified to submit electronically filed returns with the department and access Arizona tax forms and instructions — including instruction booklets — on the Department of Revenue’s website, azdor.gov. Instruction booklets will also be available at ADOR offices and local libraries.

Mondays

Origami for beginners

CAMP VERDE — Visit the Camp Verde Community Library at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 for the next class in a series of origami classes for beginners.

Have you always wanted to learn how to do origami but didn't know where to start? Levi, a seventh grader, will teach you the things you need to know to get started. Origami is a very easy hobby to pick up and it’s a lot of fun.

Class is for ages 8 and older. Classes are Mondays at 4 p.m.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Ongoing

Toastmasters teaches public speaking with fun, creativity

Verde Valley residents don’t need to make a New Year resolution to improve their communication, leadership or speaking abilities in 2020. All they have to do is join Toastmasters and participate.

Meetings are held every Monday (except holidays) from noon to 1 p.m. at Cottonwood Village, 201 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood.

The Cottonwood Toastmasters Club does much more than help people overcome fear of speaking in front of others. It also supports success in corporate and business settings. It boosts confidence for people who simply want to tell a story, a joke, or give a toast.

The Cottonwood Toastmasters Club is known for the fun and creativity that characterize the meetings. In a friendly, non-judgmental environment, Toastmasters changes lives. Guests are welcome to attend as non-members for a while before joining. With a minimal financial commitment, members reap maximum results.

For information, email the Club at cottonwood.az.toastmasters@gmail.com, or call Noah Blough at 626-376-7637.

Wednesdays

Qi-Gong for New Year in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE — Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is holding weekly Qi-Gong for Health classes Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at Town Hall Room 204, at 435 S. Main St.

Classes cover slow Qi-Gong energy movements and meditation to keep you centered and motivated. Participants will learn and experience a simple and effective system that can be done anywhere and anytime by anyone. No previous experience or special equipment is required, just wear comfortable clothing for moving.

Rick Blough and Nancy Rodman have taught these classes for several years throughout the Verde Valley as part of the Yavapai College OLLI program. These classes are now offered through Camp Verde Parks & Recreation.

Cost is $5 per person per session payable at each class by cash or check.

For more information, contact Camp Verde Parks and Recreation at 928-554-082 #3 or parks@campverde.az.gov.

Wednesdays

Learn to square dance

COTTONWOOD — Learn to square dance with the Cottonwood Roadrunners Square Dance Club. Square dancing is great exercise, and you can meet new friends.

Cottonwood Roadrunners Square Dance Club hold their beginning dance classes at American Heritage Academy, 2030 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood.

Classes are from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesdays starting Jan. 15. First Lesson is free for beginners, then $8 per person for 15 weeks. Plus dance/workshop following the beginner class.

Call Robert at 928-821-1400 for more information.

Second Monday of each month

Camp Verde Quilter’s Group

CAMP VERDE — The Camp Verde Quilter’s Group will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at Denny’s restaurant in Camp Verde, 1630 State Route 260.

Join the group to discuss quilts and quilting, and to share ideas and plans for the biennial quilt show, held in even-numbered years during Fort Verde Days.

The next quilt show will be in October. The quilt group also shares quilt projects members are working on or have completed, so please bring your projects to share with the group. All quilters are welcome.

Our next meeting is on Monday, Jan. 13.

The Camp Verde Quilter’s Group meets the second Monday of each month.

Ongoing

Verde Valley Voices sing songs that inspire

COTTONWOOD — The Verde Valley Voices are starting again with songs that inspire, music that will raise your spirits and just make you happy.

The Verde Valley Voices is a non-audition choir. According to choir conductor Joy Simons, the only requirement is that you love to sing.

Rehearsals are Tuesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Road in Cottonwood, off State Route 89A.



Registration is $45 and includes the use of a personal folder until and through the concert, opportunities to sing extra community concerts, and the joy of singing with others who just love the experience.

For more information visit verdevalleyvoices.org or call 623-518-8218.

Tuesdays and Thursdays

Cottonwood Public Library offers free tutoring

COTTONWOOD — To further connect with the community it serves, students in first through sixth grades can now receive free tutoring at the Cottonwood Public Library.

The free tutoring is offered in reading and math and is typically held on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the Youth Services department of the library or upstairs in the reopened Teen Zone study room.

Parents may sign their child up for the free tutoring sessions by calling 928-340-2788. Parents must attend the first session with the tutor to determine which areas the tutor will need to focus on.

The student being tutored is expected to bring their own homework and school supplies such as paper, pencils, class materials, homework and books. Tutored students are also welcome to choose books housed in the library for reference.

The Cottonwood Public Library is located at 100 S. 6th St. and is open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Cottonwood Public Library is closed Sundays and major holidays.

Ongoing

MATForce warns against Coricidin abuse

MATForce, JPO and YCESA encourage caregivers to warn youth of the risks of abusing Coricidin tablets

Due to recent increases in youth abusing the over the counter medication Coricidin, MATFORCE, the Yavapai County Juvenile Probation Office (JPO) and the Yavapai County Education Service Agency (YCESA) are encouraging parents and caregivers to discuss the dangers of this drug with youth.



Coricidin is an over-the-counter cold remedy which contains Dextromethorphan also known as DXM. Often teens naively assume that Coricidin and other cough and cold products containing DXM are not dangerous but this assumption can be deadly.

Large quantities of Coricidin can cause individuals to go into a coma or even lead to death.



Some of the signs of Coricidin use are similar to alcohol intoxication. These signs include confusion, drowsiness, convulsions, difficulty walking and vomiting. Long term Coricidin use can lead to mental illness (psychosis), high blood pressure and heart disease.

MATFORCE is also encouraging retailers who sell Coricidin to consider only allowing sales of Coricidin to individuals who are 18 years of age or older.



To prevent recent shop lifting and to protect area youth, Walmart adopted this age restriction policy.

Treatment for drug dependence is available in Yavapai County. For available resources, call the Steward Health Choice Crisis line at 1-877-756-4090 or visit the MATFORCE website at matforce.org.

Ongoing

Census Bureau visits Yavapai County

The Census Bureau is visiting Yavapai County as part of the 2020 Decennial Census. The decennial census counts everyone in the U.S., including people who live or stay in nontraditional living situations such as RV parks, marinas, campgrounds, racetracks, carnivals and hotels/motels.

The Census Bureau data collected determines how more than $675 billion of federal funding are spent on infrastructure, programs, and services each year.

Please allow the census interviewers access to your location to knock on the doors of the occupied units at this location, so that they may attempt to speak with the residents of those units. The census interviewers will work efficiently with minimal disruptions to the residents. Each interview will take approximately 10 minutes.

Census workers will always wear a badge. If you are not sure you are dealing with an official employee, to call 800-923-8282 to speak with a local Census Bureau representative.

The Census Bureau is required by law to protect your information (Title 13, U.S. Code, and Section 9). The Census Bureau is not permitted to publicly release your responses in a way that could identify anyone at your facility.

We are conducting this survey under the authority of Title 13, U.S. Code, sections 141, 193, 221 and 223. Federal law protects your privacy and keeps your answers confidential (Title 13 U.S. Code, Section 9).

Per the Federal Cybersecurity Enhancement Act of 2015, your data is protected from cybersecurity risks through screening of the systems that transmit your data. All web data submissions are encrypted to protect your privacy.

For more information about how we protect your information, please visit our website at census.gov and click on "Data Protection and Privacy Policy" at the bottom of the home page.

This page also includes information about the collection, storage, and use of these records; click on System of Records Notices (SORN) and look for Privacy Act system of Records Notice COMMERCE/CENSUS-5, Decennial Census Program.

Please visit the Census 2020 Web site at.2020census.gov for more information.



Tuesdays

Project Rising Hope

COTTONWOOD — The year 2019 was a very Merry Christmas for 285 Verde Valley families and the volunteers who participated in a Rising Hope Christmas on Dec. 24.

Project Rising Hope food pantry and Cottonwood’s Journey Church collaborated to provide a special celebration including children’s books detailing the Christmas story, gifts, a visit with Santa, a hot catered meal shared with host families and a substantial food box to take home.

Many enthusiastic volunteers, including Mingus Union basketball and KC’s Tae Kwon Do, came together to make this event possible.

As the festive day drew to a close, Santa and Mrs. Claus along with a few helpers delivered more than 150 gifts and 40 boxes of groceries to a local shelter.

Project Rising Hope is open each Tuesday from noon until 6 p.m. to provide food to anyone in our community who may not have enough to eat. There are several ways that you can help.

Make a tax-deductible financial donation, as these contributions are essential to the non-profit organization and very much appreciated. Gifts can be made in person or online by designating Project Rising Hope at thejourneylife.org/give.

Primarily a volunteer-run organization, Project Rising Hope welcomes new volunteers to a brief orientation at 9 a.m. each Monday.

Canned food, dry goods and gently used clothing can be donated. Project Rising Hope is at 750 E. Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood.

Wednesdays

Original flirty dancing

Square dancing is easier and lots more fun than the new television series. No need to rehearse, a caller serves as music coordinator and choreographer. During a 15-week class, dancers learn to listen to calls and respond. Experienced dancers help newbies until they get the hang of things.



Four sets of couples form a square. Although you dance several dances with one partner, you interact with everyone in the square. Every 20 minutes there is a break to socialize and snack. Unlike on television, there are no worries about not getting to dance again. The next tip will shuffle you to another partner to create a new square.

The Cottonwood Road Runners Club hosts monthly dances and welcomes participants from neighboring areas, travelers, or anyone who has mastered the basics.

New classes are from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesdays starting Jan. 15 at American Heritage Academy, 2030 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood.

The first lesson is free for beginners, then $8 per person. Plus dance/workshop follows the beginner class. Call Robert at 928-821-1400 for more information.

Ongoing

Volunteer at Montezuma Castle, Well national monuments

SEDONA — The National Park Service is looking for dedicated local volunteers to help with seasonal visitor programming at Montezuma Castle and Montezuma Well February through May 2020.



This is a great opportunity to learn more about the National Park Service and try out volunteering on a temporary assignment with a minimum commitment of four hours a week.

National Park Service has a variety of positions available to accommodate any interest and/or ability. Several training opportunities will be available in January and February 2020.

Winter is a great time to train and become confident in your knowledge before our busiest season of the year starts mid-February through May.



Each position will have two shifts, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Please indicate your availability and shift preference in your application.

Positions at Montezuma Castle National Monument:

-Visitor Center Greeter and Pass Checker: Montezuma Castle is looking for several volunteers from Feb. 17 through May 30 to assist with the long lines at our registers.



Visitation is at our highest during those months and the visitor center gets very crowded. Volunteers checking passes provide a valuable service to our visitors by expediting their entry into our park and by explaining the best value pass to purchase. This position involves sitting at a table outside.

-Junior Ranger Helper: Volunteers are needed to staff our Junior Ranger table at Montezuma Castle from Feb. 17 through May 30.



During our busiest time of year we often exceed 100 Junior Rangers a day. We currently have two programs: one for Montezuma Castle and the state-wide AZ Junior Explorer book.

Volunteers will let visitors know about the program, hand out and explain the books, check the answers with the visitor and swear them in as Junior Rangers. Anyone can be a Junior Ranger. This position involves sitting at a table outside.

-Trail Docent: Volunteers are needed to walk our trail answering visitor questions and offering guided tours. This position involves standing for long periods or walking a one-third mile paved loop trail several times.

Positions at Montezuma Well

If you have ever wanted to share your appreciation for Montezuma Well with visitors from near and far, this is your chance to do so.

This position may include sitting at a table greeting visitors or standing for long periods and walking a moderate-to-strenuous one-half mile trail with many steps and inclines.

A federal background check is required for Montezuma Well.

To apply, please see our website at nps.gov/moca/getinvolved/volunteer.htm.

For more information, email Krystina_isaac@nps.gov.

Montezuma Castle is at 2800 Montezuma Castle Hwy in Camp Verde.



Montezuma Well is at 5525 Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, visit nps.gov/moca.

Sundays

Red Rock State Park walks and hikes

SEDONA — February will be filled with hikes and walks at Red Rock State Park, 4050 Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona.

Sunday, Feb. 2, in the park's theater, will be a talk on the Navajo Long Walk. Feb. 9 will be a geology hike; Feb. 16 is an archaeology hike and Feb. 23 is an ethnobotany hike, respectively.

Every Wednesday and Saturday, there is a guided bird walk, and every single day at 10 a.m., staff hosts a guided nature hike.

Ongoing

Call for artists to display artwork

COTTONWOOD — The City of Cottonwood has created a rotating artist program to display artwork on a monthly basis in the city’s council chambers building.

Artists in the Cottonwood area who are interested in participating in the program may call the City Clerk Marianne Jiménez at 928-340-2727, or email mjimenez@cottonwoodaz.gov for more information.