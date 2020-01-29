OFFERS
Creekside American Bistro with San Francisco twist

Jeff Dunn with Chef Mercer Mohr sampling Blue Point Oysters and Ahi Tuna Tartar at Creekside American Bistro. Photo by The Dunnery

By Jeff and Suzie Dunn, The Dunnery
Originally Published: January 29, 2020 3:27 p.m.

Creekside is the place, especially for happy hours daily 3:30- 6 p.m.

People are packed around the bar and adjoining tables or out on the patio with or without dogs, talking with each other and having fun.

This past January, on one mid-week evening, Creekside as part of “Locals Nite Out” offered a 2-for-1 special. We were not the only ones taking advantage of it. After a glass of house Pinot Noir and “cheers” to many new and old friends, we sat at the bar for dinner, lucky to find seating because tables were reserved beyond 7:30.

What makes this place fun? Executive Chef Mercer Mohr and his expertly crafted San Francisco style cuisine, which he tweaks at least quarterly. He is experienced in many facets of food service and he is enthusiastic about bringing the best there is to the table, breakfast through dinner.

The staff at Creekside is also fun, attentive, and remains pleasant even when the house is packed.

At the 2-for-1 night, our entrée of choice was the Lamb Adobo and a side salad. It was more than enough for us. Jeff was eyeing the Blue-Point Oysters, so we made it a point to return the next week. When we returned, not only were the Blue Points much to Jeff’s satisfaction, so also was the Ahi Tuna Tartar and Organic Baby Beets and Goat Cheese Salad that we shared.

Chef Mohr sat with us and shared his thoughts about the menus and operating “Mercer’s Kitchen Restaurant Group”

He called Creekside an “upscale hole-in-the-wall” as is sits among the retail stores in Creekside Plaza.

As for the wine, he personally likes sweeter, fruitier wines or wines that stand alone and don’t need food along them to taste good.

He does, however, defer the wine selections to experts for his wine pairing seminars and dinners. The next one is Feb. 11.

Creekside American Bistro at 251 SR179 is open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Creekside Coffee and Bakery, upstairs, is open 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call 928-282-1705 for reservations and information.

Many thanks to Chef Mohr and his staff for their time and interest.

Jeff and Suzie at The Dunnery

