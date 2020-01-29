Dr. Tina Redd selected as dean for Yavapai College Verde and Sedona campuses

PRESCOTT – Yavapai College has selected Dr. Tina Redd as its new Dean for the Verde Valley Campus and Sedona Center beginning on March 2.

Dr. Redd’s role will be to plan, direct, evaluate, and oversee administration of academic affairs for the Verde Valley Campus and Sedona Center. She is also expected to serve on district committees relating to academics, instruction, curriculum, and faculty affairs.

“I am excited to be in a leadership role at the Verde Valley Campus and Sedona Center during a time of exceptional growth and connection to our communities,” said Dr. Redd. “I am excited to work with faculty who have expertise in such a wide variety of disciplines. I look forward to making the Verde Valley my new home and can't wait to explore the beauty of the area.”

Dr. Redd comes to YC from Central Oregon Community College where she served as the first Director of the Redmond Campus. Prior to becoming a branch campus director, Dr. Redd taught humanities, women's studies, and literature at Central Oregon and Portland Community College for twelve years.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Tina Redd join YC,” said Dr. Lisa Rhine, Yavapai College President. “Her passion and enthusiasm for education are apparent and we believe she will excel in leading our academic programs in the Verde Valley.”

Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Interim Vice President of Instruction, Dr. Diane Ryan, is looking forward to working with Dr. Redd because of her experience and history of enhancing academic programming.

“Dr. Redd brings a diverse and experienced background to our academic programs in the Verde Valley and Sedona,” said Dr. Ryan. “She has a history of successful implementation and expansion of academic offerings at the community college level. We are so lucky to have someone with her knowledge and experience joining YC.”

Dr. Redd earned her doctorate at the University of Washington and her MA at Southern Illinois University, teaching at two large research universities for over a decade before focusing her time and energy on community college education.

She has served as Regional President for the Community College Humanities Association and is a graduate of the AACC Roueche Future Leaders Institute.

She has also enriched her community by serving on boards of her local Chamber of Commerce, Redmond Executive Leaders Association, and Saving Grace, Central Oregon's only domestic violence and sexual assault prevention organization.

A first-generation college graduate, Dr. Redd is passionate about access to quality education in rural communities and is committed to promoting the positive impact community colleges make in those communities.

Yavapai College has six locations in Yavapai County, including campuses in Prescott and Clarkdale, and centers in Chino Valley, Sedona, Prescott Valley, and near the Prescott Airport. To learn more about the college, visit www.yc.edu.