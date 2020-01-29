Feb. 12 KSB Speaker Series features program on California Condors

Come hear one of the greatest conservation stories of the 20th century at Keep Sedona Beautiful’s Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series Wednesday, Feb. 12, 5:30 p.m., at KSB’s Pushmataha Center on 360 Brewer Road.

According to Tim Hauck, program manager for the Peregrine Fund’s Condor Recovery Program, “By the early 1980s, there were only 22 California Condors remaining in the wild and extinction was a likely reality. It was then that the effort to trap all remaining wild condors began and finally ended on Easter Sunday, 1987. On that day, the last wild California Condor was trapped and placed into captivity to begin the captive breeding program that would jumpstart the reintroduction effort.”

“Today, there are more than 500 condors in the world and 90 soaring over the desert and forest landscapes of the North American southwest. However, these highly successful scavengers remain at risk from lead poisoning … The challenge of removing lead from the landscape is the biggest hurdle in achieving a self-sustaining condor population and a healthy ecosystem.”

Currently, Mr. Hauck is responsible for releases of captive-raised condors into the scenic wilds of the Vermilion Cliffs and surrounding areas as well as the day-to-day management of the wild population.



He spent the greater part of the last 18 years working in the field with a variety of threatened and endangered bird species.



In 2005, he found his true calling when he arrived in Marble Canyon, Arizona to work with the highly endangered California condor.

Originally from Rochester, New York, Hauck, was educated at Ithaca College where his love of birds and conservation grew into a life-long passion and profession.

After working as a condor field technician for many years, Tim now manages the Condor Recovery Program and splits time between Marble Canyon and Flagstaff, where he resides with his wife Kim and daughter Isabelle.

The evening will include complimentary appetizers donated by El Rincon Restaurante Mexicano, refreshments provided by KSB and is free to members, residents, and visitors - all are welcome.







Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series is held the second Wednesday of each month from September through May.



It focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of our region.

Keep Sedona Beautiful, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that, by acting through the stewardship of its members and volunteers, is committed to protecting and sustaining the unique scenic beauty and natural environment of the Greater Sedona Area, now and in the future.



KSB activities range from education and advocacy to hands-on tasks such as litter lifting, as well as preserving the quality of Oak Creek and maintaining Sedona’s dark, star-studded night skies.



For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please visit http://www.keepsedonabeautiful.org/ or call 928-282-4938.