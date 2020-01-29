OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Jan. 29
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

House panel OKs limit cities can charge in rental taxes

Originally Published: January 29, 2020 10:29 a.m.

PHOENIX - A House panel voted Wednesday to limit how much cities and towns can charge renters in taxes.

As it now stands, HB 2348 has no immediate effect as it limits the tax rate on residential rentals to no more than 5 percent. No community has a rate that high; only Fredonia and San Luis have 4 percent rates.

But Nick Ponder, a lobbyist for the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, told members of the Ways and Means Committee that what local governments charge is strictly a matter of local concern. And he pointed out that existing law already requires a public vote to change the rate.

More worrying, Ponder said, is the fear that once the Legislature starts discussing a cap it would be easy to ratchet that limit down. And at that point, he told members of the House Ways and Means Committee, it would cut into local revenues.

His fears are not entirely misplaced. In fact, Rep. Ben Toma, R-Peoria, who chairs the panel, said he personally wants to lower the cap in the bill to 4 percent.

And Rep. Pamela Powers Hannley, D-Tucson, said she, too, wants a lower limit.

"These are taxes on the poor,'' she said, voting against the measure.

Rep. Cesar Chavez, D-Phoenix, said what's behind his legislation are problems with housing affordability.

"As we see rent costs elevate in the state of Arizona we see more and more people being displaced from their homes,'' he told committee members. "This is a very small solution to a very enormous problem that we have here in the state of Arizona."

Chavez suggested that if it were up to him he would eliminate rental taxes entirely.

"I don't feel that it is far that we are charging a tax on people who don't own the property,'' he said.

But Chavez acknowledged that a move to deny cities the revenues they already are collecting likely would be an insurmountable political hurdle. This bill, he said, imposing a cap -- and one higher than any city now charges -- ensures that no city loses money.

None of that blunted Ponder's opposition. He said cities use those proceeds to provide needed services.

Anyway, he questioned whether any move to limit taxes -- or even a rollback -- actually would benefit renters. Ponder argued that if the tax bill which technically is paid by landlords and passed on to tenants goes down, the landlords will simply increase the rents and the bottom line for tenants will remain the same.

"The market will bear what it can,'' he said.

"That's an assumption,'' countered Toma who as the owner of a real estate firm handles some rentals.

Rep. Mitzi Epstein, D-Tempe, also voted against the measure.

"I don't think it's a solution that's going to help,'' she said of affordable housing.

The measure now needs approval by the full House.

On Twitter: @azcapmedia

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

State seeks removal of municipal rental tax
Two House Dems lead charge to overturn short-term rental law
Planning commission takes a look at Cottonwood rental code
Rep. Thorpe hears dozens of short-term rental concerns at meeting
Panel debates short-term rental issues

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News