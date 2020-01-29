SEDONA —Learn how gilded and red-shafted flickers respond to their own voice.

Join us at the Sedona Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 26 as Becky Lausch, a PhD student at Northern Arizona University, talks about her research on the differences in flicker species here in Arizona.

You’ll hear how the birds respond to voice playbacks in areas where the two woodpeckers should be completely separated and in areas of potential overlap.

You’ll learn a whole lot about flickers in this scientific talk. Sedona Public Library is at 3250 White Bear Road. Join us at 5:30 p.m. for social time, the program begins at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit northernarizonaaudubon.org or email nancearmstrong@gmail.com.