Letter: VOC incorporation should be a democratic process
Editor:
The decision of incorporation will be democratically determined by the residents of the VOC, not by the media or the opinions of a few who expressed their viewpoints in the January 1 edition of The Villager.
A group of VOC residents, unassociated with Mr. Krupa, organized last summer to begin the vetting process to identify the factual cost/benefit of incorporation. Our approach is simple: Provide residents with accurate information to enable an informed decision on whether or not to incorporate. We do not advocate a position, our objective is to identify the pros and cons.
The League of Arizona Cities and Towns has agreed to work with us to develop a fact-based presentation. They are an unbiased third party with expertise on the matter.
The League will come to the VOC to deliver their presentation, which will be open to all interested residents, and include budget data, projections, tax proposal and other essential information. The date, time and location will be publicized when that information is available.
Again, the residents will decide whether or not incorporation makes sense for the VOC.
Mary Morris, Kevin O’Connor, Ralph Woellmer and Marlene Macek, Village of Oak Creek
