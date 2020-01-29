New Village preschool to open March 16

The Village of Oak Creek has a new school called the Sedona Village Learning Center. It is a non-profit organization serving preschoolers ages 3-5, and will open Monday, March 16, 2020.

Spaces are limited, and online inquiries are currently being accepted through the school website, www.sedonavillage.org.

The mission of the Sedona Village Learning Center is to provide affordable and high-quality education to the Village of Oak Creek neighborhood and the Verde Valley, and restore a school to VOC.

The program will feature and host upcoming events.

The first will be a community clean-up day to prepare the classroom, whose location in the Village is currently being finalized.

On March 2, all interested families are invited to attend the “Meet & Greet,” where the school director will introduce the program, answer questions and provide enrollment options.

Soon after, on March 11 there will be a “Back to School night” where new students and families are invited to enjoy activities and refreshments in the classroom.

The new learners will meet their teacher and new friends, and discover the classroom and playground.

Launching a school takes a village. Founder Joanna Horton McPherson is currently enlisting supporters in preparation to open in March.

The school’s dynamic and diverse curriculum will include skilled volunteers who can offer a lesson in one of the school's hands-on learning areas: the arts, music, natural history & science, sustainability, physical education, foreign language and global cultures.

Several donors who share the school’s passion for education have stepped forward to offer support.

A few more are needed for larger wish-list items: the organic garden program, an early childhood education kitchen set, and finally, physical education materials (tricycles, etc.).

Supporters of all kinds are invited to contact Joanna at www.sedonavillage.org.

Visit the site to read more information on the program and the founder.