OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Jan. 29
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

New Village preschool to open March 16

Sedona Village Learning Center founder Joanna Horton McPherson said the new school's dynamic and diverse curriculum will include skilled volunteers who can offer a lesson in one of the school's hands-on learning areas: the arts, music, natural history & science, sustainability, physical education, foreign language and global cultures. Bev Copen courtesy photo

Sedona Village Learning Center founder Joanna Horton McPherson said the new school's dynamic and diverse curriculum will include skilled volunteers who can offer a lesson in one of the school's hands-on learning areas: the arts, music, natural history & science, sustainability, physical education, foreign language and global cultures. Bev Copen courtesy photo

Originally Published: January 29, 2020 4:19 p.m.

The Village of Oak Creek has a new school called the Sedona Village Learning Center. It is a non-profit organization serving preschoolers ages 3-5, and will open Monday, March 16, 2020.

Spaces are limited, and online inquiries are currently being accepted through the school website, www.sedonavillage.org.

The mission of the Sedona Village Learning Center is to provide affordable and high-quality education to the Village of Oak Creek neighborhood and the Verde Valley, and restore a school to VOC.

The program will feature and host upcoming events. 

The first will be a community clean-up day to prepare the classroom, whose location in the Village is currently being finalized. 

On March 2, all interested families are invited to attend the “Meet & Greet,” where the school director will introduce the program, answer questions and provide enrollment options.

Soon after, on March 11 there will be a “Back to School night” where new students and families are invited to enjoy activities and refreshments in the classroom.

The new learners will meet their teacher and new friends, and discover the classroom and playground.

Launching a school takes a village. Founder Joanna Horton McPherson is currently enlisting supporters in preparation to open in March.

The school’s dynamic and diverse curriculum will include skilled volunteers who can offer a lesson in one of the school's hands-on learning areas: the arts, music, natural history & science, sustainability, physical education, foreign language and global cultures.

Several donors who share the school’s passion for education have stepped forward to offer support.

A few more are needed for larger wish-list items: the organic garden program, an early childhood education kitchen set, and finally, physical education materials (tricycles, etc.).

Supporters of all kinds are invited to contact Joanna at www.sedonavillage.org.  

Visit the site to read more information on the program and the founder.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Collective Sedona to host Arts Leadership International
Charter school finds new home to accelerate education
Sedona Intergrated Preschool newest feature at Big Park Community School
Youth Arts & Leadership camp offered in Sedona
Donors support scholarships for early childhood learning at Big Park School

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News