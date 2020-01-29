Sedona, Yavapai College Center to host economic development symposium
SEDONA — Economic Development hacks will be the topic at the Arizona Association for Economic Development’s February Northern Arizona Symposium.
The symposium will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Yavapai College’s Sedona Center, 4215 Arts Village Dr. room SED-34.
Experts will share clever and innovative hacks to save organization or community funds while allowing for the expansion of programming. The focus of the symposium will be on how to find entrepreneurs, build your team and promote your community on a limited budget.
Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty will also provide an economic overview of Sedona.
The cost of the symposium is $55 for AAED members and $65 for non-members if registered by noon on Feb. 18. Late registration is $70. To register or for more information, call 602-240-2233 or visit aaed.com. Vegetarian meals must be requested in advance.
AAED, founded in 1974, has a mission to serve as Arizona’s unified voice advocating for responsible economic development through an effective program of professional education, public policy, and collaboration.
