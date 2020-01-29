OFFERS
Wed, Jan. 29
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Stop bullying workshop planned in VOC Feb. 15

Lily and Jasmin learn how to stop bullying with the help of Toley Ranz. Courtesy photo

Originally Published: January 29, 2020 3:43 p.m.

Get involved in the stop bullying movement by attending a free workshop in the Village of Oak Creek in Sedona Feb. 15, 11 a.m.

The workshop is completely free and will be hosted at Raven’s Call Healing Center at 25 Bell Rock Plaza Suite A, Sedona.

Donations are welcome. For questions, call 928-254-1879.

Learn the signs and signals of bullying from Anke Otto-Wolf, an expert in the child education field with more than 30 years of education and hands-on experience.

In this workshop, Anke will present unique, essential tools to stop bullying, and how parents, grandparents, and teachers as well, can learn to create fear-free surroundings for their children.

Participants will also learn about Anke’s non-profit foundation which focuses solely on offering the specific Toley Ranz Stop Bullying project to schools and families.

The staggering facts and figures of the bullying epidemic call for action.

February is “International STAND UP to Bullying” month. This global initiative is represented on a local level by this workshop on Feb. 15.

About Anke Otto-Wolf

Toley Ranz creator and co-founder, Anke Otto-Wolf is a veteran educator, award-winning author and Life Empowerment Coach, as well as host of the weekly "STOP BULLYING with Toley Ranz" podcast.

She is a member of multiple professional organizations, and the recipient of countless awards for her forward-thinking work.

Anke created and penned the entire Toley Ranz Project in its complexity (character, message, and theme), and believes it to be a timely, long-overdue alternative in educational entertainment in schools, at home, and at play.

As an educator, Anke taught language arts at San Jacinto College, (CA), and the San Bernardino (CA), as well as the Norfolk Public School system (1995-2011).

At the California Statewide Education Conference, 2008, Anke functioned as an Education Panel member on "Building Self-Esteem in Education" and additionally presented workshops on "Self-Growth and Self-Esteem in Adult Education" and "Tolerance Awareness and Skill/Asset Building." Ms. Otto-Wolf's philosophies, teachings and writings can also be found here and here.

Her solid commitment to improving education for children and adults, especially for children's emotional well-being during their formative years, is evident in the creation of Toley Ranz.

