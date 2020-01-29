Village needs a few good litter lifters
Some of Keep Sedona Beautiful’s litter lifters have served literally for decades. It’s both personally rewarding and great exercise.
Right now, KSB is looking for additional volunteers who are willing to regularly clean assigned routes.
KSB provides all of the equipment volunteers will need.
The following miles are available for litter lifting volunteers:
• Bell Rock Blvd from SR179 to Verde Valley School Road
• Verde Valley School Road to Deer Pass Drive
• SR179 Mile 313 – 314
• SR179 Mile 309 West – 310 West
• SR179 Mile 309 East – 310 East – Summer months only
• Forest Road 618- Interstate 17 to Beaver Creek
You can email ksb@keepsedonabeautiful.org or call KSB at 928-282-4938 to learn more about the litter lifting program and to discuss how you can help keep Sedona beautiful.
