Village People: Paula Caldwell says 'Working keeps me involved and young'

She grew up the youngest of four children, daughter of a farmer/rancher in Oklahoma.

Always independent, at 4 she was climbing down onto her pony’s saddle from the porch and riding the ranch.

As an adult, when asking her mom why she’d been allowed to ride so far while alone, and at such a young age, she was told, “Because you knew what you were doing.”

That statement certainly describes Paula Caldwell. “I grew up confident, always knowing what I could do.”

Around the time she started school, her family moved to nearby Thomas (population 1,300). Paula enjoyed school and played some sports.

But her true love was music. She played flute and piano and began to sing. Band class and marching band were valuable instructors for her adult life. Paula went on to major in music at Southwest Oklahoma State University, earning her bachelor’s degree in music education, while emphasizing music performance. During college she was invited to be a cantor at a local Episcopalian Church.

After college, Paula set out with a plan to teach school for five years, and then explore a career as an opera singer.

Unfortunately, the school she worked at struggled with their philosophy of discipline, creating a classroom environment where students were unruly, knowing they would face no disciplinary action ... and teaching was impossible. Ten weeks into the school year she resigned.

Heading home to regroup, Paula held a series of jobs, eventually working in California as a corporate trainer/instructor for a large insurance company.

During a class, she noticed how random the training manual layouts were. It forced (future) agents to jump around in the binders, searching for important information.

During one training, while on a break, she copied, cut and pasted the important info on a handful of pages, then made copies for all the attendees. She had just entered her life’s work and wasn’t even aware it was her new career field.

An instructional designer, Paula has worked with some of the biggest names in the business world: Intel, IBM, Walmart, Federal Reserve Bank, Verizon, Northern Trust, and many more. She designs instructional material: courses, presentations, training, video verbiage, creates online learning experiences, Web video content and more. She coaches professionals and executives on better performance through a better design of their approach.

Understanding how people think plays heavily in Paula’s work. She expresses how beneficial marching band was to her awakening, since it forces the left and right sides of the brain to work together.

In 1987, through a mentor of hers, Paula embraced Sukyo Mahikari, a spiritual practice out of Japan, with centers in more than 100 countries. Its focus is helping people improve the quality of their lives and attain happiness by practicing universal principles and spiritual purification through the True Light.

For more than eight years Paula has enjoyed weekly Mah-Jongg and other table games with a group of friends she calls her “community.” She says her future plans don’t include retirement, “Working keeps me involved and young.”

