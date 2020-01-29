OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Jan. 29
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Village Rotary accepting grant applications through March 31

Originally Published: January 29, 2020 3:16 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Sedona Village has quite an impact on the local community.

Over the past two years, the club and its charitable fund have raised money and provided more than $20,000 for community and Rotary International projects.

Again this year, the Rotary Club of Sedona Charitable Fund has announced that it is accepting grant applications through March 31.

Applications that focus on supporting basic education programs for pre-school through K6 and adult literacy, and economic and community development programs that strengthen and enhance the well-being of the residents and businesses in the Village of Oak Creek and its environs will be given priority.

Successful applicant organizations will be announced in May.

Applications are available on the Village Rotary web site: sedonavillagerotary.org.

In 2019, in addition to three scholarships, eight organizations received grants totaling $10,500.

Those awarded included Church of the Red Rock’s Hope House Project, Verde Valley Cyclist Coalition, the Sustainability Alliance, First Books, Manzanita Outreach, Imagination Library, Cornucopia, and West Sedona School’s 6th grade STEM field trip. Village Rotarians sponsor several fundraising events including Clark’s Grocery Grab, Moonlight Madness and Future Chef Dinner to raise money for the Charitable Fund.

The Rotary Club of Sedona Village meets the second and fourth Thursday’s of each month at the Oak Creek Country Club’s Red Stone Grill at 7:30 a.m.

The club’s mission: Where neighbors, friends and problem-solvers share ideas, join leaders, and take action to create beneficial change within our local and worldwide communities.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rotary Grocery Grab a big success
Village Rotary president passes gavel
Tee Up Fore Team Big Park
Rotary International expands to Village of Oak Creek
Great Sedona Chili Cook-Off set for May 7

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News