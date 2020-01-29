Village Rotary accepting grant applications through March 31

The Rotary Club of Sedona Village has quite an impact on the local community.

Over the past two years, the club and its charitable fund have raised money and provided more than $20,000 for community and Rotary International projects.

Again this year, the Rotary Club of Sedona Charitable Fund has announced that it is accepting grant applications through March 31.

Applications that focus on supporting basic education programs for pre-school through K6 and adult literacy, and economic and community development programs that strengthen and enhance the well-being of the residents and businesses in the Village of Oak Creek and its environs will be given priority.

Successful applicant organizations will be announced in May.

Applications are available on the Village Rotary web site: sedonavillagerotary.org.

In 2019, in addition to three scholarships, eight organizations received grants totaling $10,500.

Those awarded included Church of the Red Rock’s Hope House Project, Verde Valley Cyclist Coalition, the Sustainability Alliance, First Books, Manzanita Outreach, Imagination Library, Cornucopia, and West Sedona School’s 6th grade STEM field trip. Village Rotarians sponsor several fundraising events including Clark’s Grocery Grab, Moonlight Madness and Future Chef Dinner to raise money for the Charitable Fund.

The Rotary Club of Sedona Village meets the second and fourth Thursday’s of each month at the Oak Creek Country Club’s Red Stone Grill at 7:30 a.m.

The club’s mission: Where neighbors, friends and problem-solvers share ideas, join leaders, and take action to create beneficial change within our local and worldwide communities.