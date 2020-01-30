Cottonwood mayor to seek second term

COTTONWOOD — There are no term limits on municipal elected officials in Arizona, but Tim Elinski doesn’t want to stretch his city’s progress over decades. He wants to see Cottonwood make significant strides in 2021-24.

Elinski, who was elected Cottonwood mayor in November 2016, recently announced he’ll seek re-election to another four-year term this year.

“We’re growing very rapidly, whether we like it or not,” Elinski said. “It took some convincing, but we’re finally adapting to that. On some fronts, like with affordable housing, we are just at the tip of the iceberg. But we can keep moving as a teammate with the other communities in our area.”

Elinski got his start as a public servant in Cottonwood when he was appointed to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission about 15 years ago. He was appointed to fill a City Council position not long afterward, and decided to run for mayor in 2016 after Diane Joens announced her eventually unsuccessful run for a County Board of Supervisors seat as her mayoral term expired.

In an interview with the Verde Independent, Elinski used at least two terms more than once: “vibrant” and “removing roadblocks.” He said having effective, highly proficient staff likely has more impact on how well a city operates than any single decisions elected officials make, but the council and mayor can foster a stable environment where quality staff want to work.

“Recognizing barriers and removing them is a huge key,” Elinski said. “As is getting all departments together to regularly discuss goals and projects.”

One goal in mind, Elinski, said, is continuing to address and secure water for the city. He said this is one of many areas where constant communication between all interested parties, including Cottonwood residents, is essential.

Elinski said strong customer service should also be a city aim.

“That means not only being available for questions, but also proactively walking people through processes, like applying for permits,” he said.

The mayor said a second term of his, were he to be re-elected, would involve continued movement on the front of affordable housing. He said that’s tied into commercial real estate movement, in some ways.

“People put businesses in close to where they live, so we have to help make it so that folks want to, and can, live here,” Elinski said.

The mayor said Cottonwood has many unused buildings, ranging from units in shopping centers to industrial or commercial stand-alone buildings. That type of infill should take precedence over construction of new industrial or commercial buildings, he said.

Regarding Cottonwood Airport, which is currently advertising for a part-time manager, Elinski said he’d like to see the city get more productive use from that facility.

“We don’t necessarily need more flights, but I’d like to see the airport used to facilitate more economic development there,” Elinski said.

On small businesses, Elinski said, communication between himself and council and keeping a unified vision is critical. He praised City Manager Ron Corbin for taking mayor and council direction in that area, and said there must be continued emphasis on removing barriers and walking newcomers through process.

On all fronts, Elinski said, the city must not think of itself as an island; all its occurrences have potential impact on the rest of the Verde Valley and the county and state.

“All of our (municipal) economies are linked,” Elinski said. “You don’t accomplish as much when you work alone as when you contribute to a (Verde Valley) team.”

Packets containing the forms and petitions required to run for Cottonwood mayor or Council are available now from the office of City Clerk Marianne Jiménez, whose office is at 824 N. Main St.

The offices held by Mayor Elinski, elected councilors Tosca Henry and Ruben Jauregui and the appointed councilors, Jackie Nairn and Debbie Wilden, are up for election in August.

Nairn’s seat —for which Kyla Allen was elected to a four-year term in 2016 — is for a two-year remaining term. All other seats are four-year terms.

In order to be on the Aug. 4, 2020 primary election ballot, completed packets and petitions must be filed with Jimenez’ office by April 6, 5 p.m.

Each petitions must include the signature of at least 210 Cottonwood residents. Prospective candidates must have resided within the city limits since at least Aug. 4, 2019, be 18 years of age or older and be a qualified elector as of Aug. 4, 2020. Candidate nomination forms may be filed, beginning March 9, with the city clerk, at 824 North Main Street, Cottonwood.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to contact Jiménez, the city clerk, at 928-340-2727, to set an appointment to acquire a packet and review the election process.