Cottonwood PD K9 used to help find methamphetamine, fentanyl
COTTONWOOD — A Tuesday-afternoon traffic stop by a Cottonwood police officer led to a K9 search of a vehicle and an arrest on drug charges, according to a news release.
Jesus Ruiz Hernandez, 24, of Cottonwood, was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia — all of which are felonies.
At about 2 p.m. Tuesday, Ruiz Hernandez was stopped for a traffic violation, the release states. During the stop, the officer requested K9 officer Chris Dowell, and his K9 partner, Kratos, to conduct a free-air sniff, because he suspected drugs in the vehicle.
Kratos alerted Dowell to the vehicle and, upon search, Ruiz Hernandez, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Cottonwood police did not disclose the quantities of each drug found.
Ruiz Hernandez’s three passengers were released from the scene.
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach arrested for alleged sex crimes
- Cottonwood Council approves sale of property for Marriott
- Cottonwood man guilty of domestic violence
- Sexual assault suspect still at large
- UPDATE: Man killed in Sedona officer-involved shooting
- Man killed by Sedona PD had violent history in Oregon
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Juvenile sought in Speedway robbery now in custody
- Mohave County Sheriff’s office seizes $3.7 million in drugs
- McTurk resigns from Mingus School Board
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested
- Public’s help sought in locating alleged child molester
- Cottonwood Gas Station robbed by two armed men; $1,000 reward offered
- More than 400 pounds of marijuana found abandoned near Rimrock, Sedona
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach arrested for alleged sex crimes
- Cottonwood man arrested for sex crime for second time in one week
- Donuts and ice cream in the same Cottonwood store, starting Saturday
- Two arrested, one at large in Speedway robbery
- Former Sedona woman pleads guilty in sex exploitation case
- Cottonwood Council approves sale of property for Marriott
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: