Manzanita Outreach: Food sharing fills vital need throughout Verde Valley

The Manzanita Outreach food sharing events are more like a farmer’s market than a food pantry.

With one major exception: The fresh vegetables, bread, canned items and other food products are free, explained Manzanita Outreach Executive Director Mike Newcomb.

One out-of-six people in the Verde Valley don’t have consistent access to enough food, he added.

“In under two years, Manzanita Outreach has evolved from an idea to becoming the fastest-growing food assistance provider in Northern Arizona,” said Newcomb.

Those remarks were part of Newcomb’s speech to the Arizona Community Foundation last fall when Manzanita Outreach was recognized for its work in the Verde Valley.

Manzanita Outreach shared 1 million pounds of food “with our Verde Valley neighbors,” Newcomb said. That translates to more than $2 million in economic impact, he said. “That number may double next year.”

“One out of six people in the Verde Valley are considered food insecure,” he said. There are many seniors and more young families showing up to the Manzanita Outreach food-sharing events, he added. They are driving in from Sedona, Village of Oak Creek, Rimrock and all over the Verde Valley.

Newcomb said his group is unique because it’s a mobile outreach operation with eight distribution locations in Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Clarkdale and Cornville. These include 21 food-sharing events listed on the Manzanita Outreach monthly calendar.

People who come to a Manzanita Outreach food-sharing event are greeted by one of the 160 high-energy volunteers in a farmer’s market style atmosphere. The smiling volunteers help wheel food to people’s cars in wagons. Other workers sign in people waiting in line and hand out food along the row of tables. Santa was even at a December event.

“We’re just sharing food with our neighbors,” Newcomb said about the organization’s mission. “I think you can feed people with food and you can feed people with kindness. A lot of people need food, A lot of the time they don’t get to hear a lot of kindness. They hear a lot of ‘get in this line, fill out this form.’ We try to be the opposite of that.”

Manzanita fills in the gaps in towns that don’t have food pantries or are closed when working families can’t get there, he pointed out.

The organization now delivers food to people who can’t make it to the distribution events. Unlike Meals on Wheels, which is for seniors who don’t cook, these deliveries are for people who can cook, he said.

Manzanita also has about 250 seniors on its Senior Food Box program, he said.

The distributions range from church parking lots to the Redinger Ramada in Camp Verde.

More than 350 families turned out for the event last Saturday at the Verde Valley Christian Church and 170 on Tuesday afternoon at the Vineyard Christian Church in Bridgeport. A new event on Saturday at Mingus Union High School will feature a drive-through system.

In reality, there’s enough food for everyone,” Newcomb said. “So as it relates to food insecurity, we don’t actually have a food problem, we have a distribution problem.”

Manzanita Outreach started in 2011 and began with Kids for Hunger events at the Verde Community Church and later at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds. It wasn’t until 2017 when the outreach had its first food-sharing event and was serving 300 families. By 2018 they were at 675 families and “now we’re at 1,500” families who are in need of assistance, Newcomb said.

The food pantries are doing great work, but with the poverty level being so high in the Verde Valley, there are gaps.

“There’s a stigma with receiving food assistance for many,” Newcomb said. People think someone else needs the food more than they do or they are too embarrassed to go.

“We share food with dignity, kindness and without any judgment.”

http://manzanitaoutreach.org/deliveringhope/