Obituary: Kelly G. Hollamon

Kelly G. Hollamon, 56, of Camp Verde is now freed from his cancer-ridden body and went to be with the Lord on January 27, 2020.

He was born and raised in Camp Verde to his late parents, Loft and Gene Hollamon.

He is survived by the love of his life and wife of over 30 years, Mary; his daughters, Nichole (Nicholas), Ashley (Kenny) and Krystal (Dustin); grandchildren, Juddaci, Silas, Kannen, Kollman, Digger, Driller, Brave and Dozer; his nephew, Mike Hollamon; brother, Ron (Carol) Hollamon; mother-in-law, Marge Rice and many more beloved family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents. All together again they rejoice with their Savior, Jesus.

He was loving and compassionate, an upstanding citizen, patriot and most importantly a man of God. As a wonderful husband, dad and grandpa, he was blessed and proud of his daughters and the families they built.

He was so proud to be the father of a United States Marine, his youngest daughter, Krystal. Kelly was the owner and operator of Hollamon Generations Road Boring, that he and his wife, Mary started in 1995. He was a master of the track hoe and a heck of a welder.

He was a devout member and Elder of Camp Verde Community Church. He served as Chaplain of the American Legion Riders and Sons of the American Legion, as well as previous commander of SAL, Post #93 and also served on the Clear Creek Cemetery Board.

Kelly valued time well spent. He was a servant, always seeking to help others. He enjoyed experiences, particularly his trip to Israel, the holy land to follow the footsteps of Jesus.

He enjoyed placing flags on veteran’s graves on Memorial Day and Veterans Day and driving his 1938 Rat Rod (his father’s original drill rig truck) in the Fort Verde Days parade.

If you would like to do something in Kelly’s honor, please consider serving within the community, volunteering to place flags on graves or donating to (or volunteering at) Meals on Wheels. Time well spent is worth more than a dollar well spent.

A memorial service to celebrate his life and send off to Heaven will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at Camp Verde Community Church, 480 S. 1st Street in Camp Verde. Food and fellowship to follow.

Please share your condolences and memories at: www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.