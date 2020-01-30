Progress of green Camp Verde wrestlers impresses

Camp Verde High wrestling started the year inexperienced but is starting to churn out promising results.

The Cowboys finished sixth out of 30 teams at the JCHS Invitational at Joseph City and then 10th last week at the Sand Devil Classic in Page. They are up to 30 wrestlers on the team now.

“We were really happy, we took 11 first year wrestlers and we had about seven in the semis,” CV head coach Larry Allred said. “So for a new group of kids that are as inexperienced as they are, they really went far in the tournament, beat a lot of kids that had a lot more experience than them. When we first started the season the majority of those 11 were getting pinned and getting beat right off the gun but they just keep working hard, they keep learning. They’re fast learners, we got a great group of kids, they pick stuff up really quick.”

Allred also credits his very accomplished coaching staff.

“We got a great coaching staff to help me, I’ve got seven state champions that are in the room that are teaching these boys and you can definitely tell in the results because we had six place at a really tough tournament,” Allred said. “Page is a pretty tough tournament, we got some out of state teams I was especially happy with my freshman Ethan Zepeda (120 pounds), he made it all the way to the finals, beat a really tough Colorado kid to get there and so ran a little short in the finals but man, he wrestled tough the whole match, the whole tournament.”

The Cowboys did just suffer a “huge disappointment” after the Sand Devil Classic. Senior captain Benji Perez, who was fifth at state last year and figured to contend for the state title at 132, tore his MCL and is done for the season.

“He had already beat the No. 2 ranked kid in the state at Joe City — and so we felt pretty good going against the No. 1 coming up from St. Johns but about three days ago he was out with a friend and decided that they would try to do some back flips and he tore his MCL and he’s out,” Allred said on Wednesday. “That’s pretty disappointing as team to see a kid work for four years as hard as he has, be that close to a state championship but that’s the breaks, there’s really nothing we can do about it. One thing I am confident in is Benji’s just a great kid and that the sport has done a ton for him I’ve watched him since he was just skinny little freshman to a real natural leader that this sport has really taught him to be a great member of society, he’s going to go into the military and all the lessons he’s learned in this room. So even though he didn’t qualify for state, he didn’t finish his goal in this aspect, I have no doubt that Benji’ll take the lessons that he learned in this room and be successful in life in general.”

Perez, who is going to join the U.S. Navy, was CVHS Kiwanis Student of the Month for September. He was ranked No. 1 in his class then, has been on National Honor Society for three years, NHS treasurer for one, student council president for two years and Fellowship of Christian Athletes for four years.

“Not only is he a leader but he’s an example and so when you have someone like Benji,” Allred said, “who’s the hardest worker in the room and his character is without flaw, he has character, he believes in honesty and integrity and all the things that you’ve tried to teach kids from junior high all the way up as coach, Benji epitomizes and we’re really proud of him and we’re sorry that his season ended this way but we have no doubt that Benji will be successful in whatever he does.”

Girls head to sectionals

On the girls side, the Cowboys are going to sectionals this weekend.

Camp Verde has a couple wrestlers heading to the Section VII tournament at Surprise Shadow Ridge on Saturday. Girls wrestling, in its second year in the AIA, doesn’t have separate divisions, so all schools compete against each other regardless of size.

Allred said he thinks junior Frida Ramirez at 125 has a chance to make it to state.

“They’re pretty green,” Allred said. “I have one that’s placed at a couple tournaments and another that’s in her first year, she’s learning, just kinda figuring the sport out and getting the hang of it, so I’d be pleasantly surprised if she made it out of sectionals.”

The state tournament is Feb. 14 and 15 at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, the same as the boys.