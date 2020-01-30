Strike gold with mining-industry internship

Yavapai College students have the chance to strike gold with paid college tuition, books and paid internships in the mining industry during a preview day in Prescott Saturday.

The Freeport-McMoRan Mining Technology Internship Program Intern Day is a free event.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the CTEC (Career & Technical Education Center) facility and speak individually with instructors, Freeport-McMoRan employees and interns,” explained James Telle, a Freeport McMoRan spokesman.

“Our presence in Arizona includes mining operations at Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami; Freeport-McMoRan’s corporate headquarters in Phoenix; and engineering and technology centers in Tucson,” according to the Freeport website.

Freeport McMoRan also owns discontinued mining property in Jerome and is currently under voluntary soil remediation work in the Town of Clarkdale.

“Our global workforce includes approximately 35,000 employees and while we are a global company, we maintain local priorities with a strong commitment to the communities where we operate,” explains the website.

“The purpose of Freeport-McMoRan’s partnership with Yavapai College is to generate interest, enroll interns and conduct training in mining-related technologies that will develop skilled interns who will supplement the mining workforce in high-demand trades,” Telle explained.

This fully funded internship program includes two days of on-the-job training at Freeport-McMoRan Bagdad operations as well as classroom instruction at the Yavapai College CTEC building and online, he said.

Telle said there are four internships available in Diesel Technology, five in Electrical/Instrumentation Technology and 10 in Industrial Machine Mechanic (Fixed Plant).

The event will include a talk from Freeport-McMoRan employees about the number of interns in the program, and the key skills areas, introduction of attending supervisors and current interns with brief experience statement, information on how to apply, the hiring process for second-year interns and a question and answer session.

Preview Day will take place, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Yavapai College Career & Technical Education Center (CTEC), 220 Ruger Road, in Prescott.

For more information call Stephanie (928)717-7107 Career & Technical Education Center (CTEC) 220 Ruger Road, by the Prescott airport yc.edu/ctec