Aces & Eights takes stage at Old Corral

2020 is here and the Old Corral in Cornville is cranking and shaking up its live entertainment on the weekends.

For example, first and third Fridays its Karaoke with Tim and Renee of Diversity. These pros know how to make a great night happen with humor, music and a welcoming presence. Which, predictably, adds up to be a lot of fun.

Feb. 8, Aces and Eights makes a rare appearance at the Old Corral. Perennial favorites at fairs, festivals and casino showrooms since 2007, this five-piece band sets the standard for live music in both the dance and pure entertainment realms.

All five add to the vibe each bringing their personalities to the forefront.

Tim Myerson on drums is said to always be up for anything and can be a bit off-the-wall, just for the fun of it. Normally pensive and quiet Vanessa Price on keyboards and vocals lights up on stage with her instrumental mastery and musically creativity.

Frank Fischer covers the bottom end (and can really lay down the funk) on bass with a permanent smile and tasty vocal chops.

Lead guitarist Martin Etcheverry is said to be the glue that holds the group together. His preferred genre is country, though he is equally masterful at blues, funk, R&B, and pop.

Fronting the show is Laurie Etcheverry. Singing since 2 and picking guitar since 16, she loves to entertain the audience. She says, “Leave your cares at home for a few hours and just enjoy some great music and a whole lotta fun!”

Earlier in the week, there is other fun going on starting with Monday at 5 p.m. That’s when the popular weekly poker tournament begins.

Tuesday brings another tournament, this time in the realm of billiards, only they call it pool. Segue to Wednesday there’s more pool, this time with league competition.

The Old Corral, 11375 E Cornville Road in Cornville, is open from 9 a.m. daily.